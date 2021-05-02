Box Office: April 30 – May 2

Last weekend saw some “big” numbers for the box office as we saw Mortal Kombat land with $23 million and getting people into seats, the first big push in a long time. The Demon Slayer film was just a few million behind last weekend and made some good history with its opening and its overall progress since then.

This weekend, however, with nothing of note in a big way coming out means that things kind of fell back into weak mode. Demon Slayer takes the top spot this time around but by just about $200,000, which means these things could switch places at any point as the finalized numbers come in. But for now, it can take the win and there’s a lot to like with that. Amusingly, both it and Mortal Kombat worked the weekday pickups differently and Demon Slayer is ahead by about $13,000.

Godzilla vs Kong continues to pull in some coin as well to get it to $90 million total domestically.

Next week sees a couple of new films going wide with the action film Wrath of Man and the comedy Here Today.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train FUNimation Films $6,421,514 1,905 $3,371 $34,100,000 2 Mortal Kombat Warner Bros. $6,235,000 3,114 $2,002 $34,087,000 3 Godzilla vs. Kong Warner Bros. $2,740,000 2,753 $995 $90,310,000 4 Separation Open Road/Briarcliff $1,831,000 1,751 $1,046 $1,831,000 5 Raya And The Last Dragon Disney $1,335,000 1,810 $738 $41,580,947 6 Nobody Universal $1,260,000 2,056 $613 $23,368,000 7 Unholy, The Sony $1,065,000 1,538 $692 $13,130,000 8 Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Universal $720,000 152 $4,737 $32,394,000 9 Tom & Jerry Warner Bros. $515,000 1,801 $286 $44,203,000 10 Together Together Bleecker Street $313,051 659 $475 $1,018,378 11 Four Good Days Vertical Entertainment $303,000 298 $1,017 $303,000 12 Girl Who Believes in Miracles, The Atlas Distribution Company $195,000 728 $268 $2,767,725

© Comscore 2019

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...