Box Office: April 30 – May 2

Last weekend saw some “big” numbers for the box office as we saw Mortal Kombat land with $23 million and getting people into seats, the first big push in a long time. The Demon Slayer film was just a few million behind last weekend and made some good history with its opening and its overall progress since then.
This weekend, however, with nothing of note in a big way coming out means that things kind of fell back into weak mode. Demon Slayer takes the top spot this time around but by just about $200,000, which means these things could switch places at any point as the finalized numbers come in. But for now, it can take the win and there’s a lot to like with that. Amusingly, both it and Mortal Kombat worked the weekday pickups differently and Demon Slayer is ahead by about $13,000.
Godzilla vs Kong continues to pull in some coin as well to get it to $90 million total domestically.
Next week sees a couple of new films going wide with the action film Wrath of Man and the comedy Here Today.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train
|FUNimation Films
|$6,421,514
|1,905
|$3,371
|$34,100,000
|2
|Mortal Kombat
|Warner Bros.
|$6,235,000
|3,114
|$2,002
|$34,087,000
|3
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|Warner Bros.
|$2,740,000
|2,753
|$995
|$90,310,000
|4
|Separation
|Open Road/Briarcliff
|$1,831,000
|1,751
|$1,046
|$1,831,000
|5
|Raya And The Last Dragon
|Disney
|$1,335,000
|1,810
|$738
|$41,580,947
|6
|Nobody
|Universal
|$1,260,000
|2,056
|$613
|$23,368,000
|7
|Unholy, The
|Sony
|$1,065,000
|1,538
|$692
|$13,130,000
|8
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
|Universal
|$720,000
|152
|$4,737
|$32,394,000
|9
|Tom & Jerry
|Warner Bros.
|$515,000
|1,801
|$286
|$44,203,000
|10
|Together Together
|Bleecker Street
|$313,051
|659
|$475
|$1,018,378
|11
|Four Good Days
|Vertical Entertainment
|$303,000
|298
|$1,017
|$303,000
|12
|Girl Who Believes in Miracles, The
|Atlas Distribution Company
|$195,000
|728
|$268
|$2,767,725
© Comscore 2019