Box Office: April 30 – May 2

Last weekend saw some “big” numbers for the box office as we saw Mortal Kombat land with $23 million and getting people into seats, the first big push in a long time. The Demon Slayer film was just a few million behind last weekend and made some good history with its opening and its overall progress since then.

This weekend, however, with nothing of note in a big way coming out means that things kind of fell back into weak mode. Demon Slayer takes the top spot this time around but by just about $200,000, which means these things could switch places at any point as the finalized numbers come in. But for now, it can take the win and there’s a lot to like with that. Amusingly, both it and Mortal Kombat worked the weekday pickups differently and Demon Slayer is ahead by about $13,000.

Godzilla vs Kong continues to pull in some coin as well to get it to $90 million total domestically.

Next week sees a couple of new films going wide with the action film Wrath of Man and the comedy Here Today.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen TrainFUNimation Films$6,421,5141,905$3,371$34,100,000
2Mortal KombatWarner Bros.$6,235,0003,114$2,002$34,087,000
3Godzilla vs. KongWarner Bros.$2,740,0002,753$995$90,310,000
4SeparationOpen Road/Briarcliff$1,831,0001,751$1,046$1,831,000
5Raya And The Last DragonDisney$1,335,0001,810$738$41,580,947
6NobodyUniversal$1,260,0002,056$613$23,368,000
7Unholy, TheSony$1,065,0001,538$692$13,130,000
8Scott Pilgrim vs. The WorldUniversal$720,000152$4,737$32,394,000
9Tom & JerryWarner Bros.$515,0001,801$286$44,203,000
10Together TogetherBleecker Street$313,051659$475$1,018,378
11Four Good DaysVertical Entertainment$303,000298$1,017$303,000
12Girl Who Believes in Miracles, TheAtlas Distribution Company$195,000728$268$2,767,725

