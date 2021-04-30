Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 128 (Part 4 of 4)

Round 3! We’ve already eliminated 2/3rds of our finalists, but this dark harvest was not enough to satisfy our vile lord.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, May 3rd at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|Waterway~MIO
|7
|9
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Comet Observatory 3
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Lazy Afternoons
|6
|11
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Passion
|Etrian Odyssey II
|Inspecting the Resounding Weapons
|7
|9
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Darkness of the Unknown
|Persona 3
|Living with Determination
|7*
|7
|Opoona
|Hotel Moon Forest
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001)
|9
|7
|Eternal Poison
|Grand Design
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|Chanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~
|8
|9
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Bramble Blast
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Tetris: Type B
|12
|3
|Sonic Unleashed
|Skyscraper Scamper (Day)
|Persona 4
|Reverie
|8
|6
|Lumines II
|hometown
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Gusty Garden Galaxy
|11
|6
|Baten Kaitos Origins
|Iconoclasm
|Okami
|Ryoshima Coast II
|6
|9
|Lost Odyssey
|Dark Saint
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Space Junk Galaxy
|10
|6
|The World Ends With You
|Twister
|Persona 3 FES
|P3 FES Opening
|7
|8
|Final Fantasy XII
|Giza Plains
|Ys Origin
|Genesis ~ Beyond the Beginning (Opening Version)
|6
|8
|Persona 3
|Battle for Everyone’s Souls
|Sigma Harmonics
|The Remains of Time
|6
|8
|Rhythm Tengoku
|The Bon Odori
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Surge of Power! (Boss Theme)
|7
|5
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Karate Man – Struck by the Rain
|Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War
|Near the Border
|7
|8
|Nanostray 2
|Daitoshi Station
One tie! “Living with Determination” moves on. Elsewhere, “Waterway~MIO” loses in an upset by just 2 votes. It may not be “Still Alive”, but it was our #2 overall seed. Anything can happen as the competition heats up!