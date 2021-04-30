Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 128 (Part 4 of 4)

Round 3! We’ve already eliminated 2/3rds of our finalists, but this dark harvest was not enough to satisfy our vile lord.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, May 3rd at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaWaterway~MIO79Super Mario GalaxyComet Observatory 3
Kingdom Hearts IILazy Afternoons611Kingdom Hearts IIPassion
Etrian Odyssey IIInspecting the Resounding Weapons79Kingdom Hearts IIDarkness of the Unknown
Persona 3Living with Determination7*7OpoonaHotel Moon Forest
Phoenix Wright: Ace AttorneyPressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001)97Eternal PoisonGrand Design
Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaChanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~89Super Smash Bros. BrawlBramble Blast
Super Smash Bros. BrawlTetris: Type B123Sonic UnleashedSkyscraper Scamper (Day)
Persona 4Reverie86Lumines IIhometown
Super Mario GalaxyGusty Garden Galaxy116Baten Kaitos OriginsIconoclasm
OkamiRyoshima Coast II69Lost OdysseyDark Saint
Super Mario GalaxySpace Junk Galaxy106The World Ends With YouTwister
Persona 3 FESP3 FES Opening78Final Fantasy XIIGiza Plains
Ys OriginGenesis ~ Beyond the Beginning (Opening Version)68Persona 3Battle for Everyone’s Souls
Sigma HarmonicsThe Remains of Time68Rhythm TengokuThe Bon Odori
Mega Man Battle Network 6Surge of Power! (Boss Theme)75Rhythm Heaven (DS)Karate Man – Struck by the Rain
Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan WarNear the Border78Nanostray 2Daitoshi Station

One tie! “Living with Determination” moves on. Elsewhere, “Waterway~MIO” loses in an upset by just 2 votes. It may not be “Still Alive”, but it was our #2 overall seed. Anything can happen as the competition heats up!