Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 128 (Part 4 of 4)

Round 3! We’ve already eliminated 2/3rds of our finalists, but this dark harvest was not enough to satisfy our vile lord.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, May 3rd at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Waterway~MIO 7 9 Super Mario Galaxy Comet Observatory 3 Kingdom Hearts II Lazy Afternoons 6 11 Kingdom Hearts II Passion Etrian Odyssey II Inspecting the Resounding Weapons 7 9 Kingdom Hearts II Darkness of the Unknown Persona 3 Living with Determination 7* 7 Opoona Hotel Moon Forest Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001) 9 7 Eternal Poison Grand Design Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Chanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~ 8 9 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Bramble Blast Super Smash Bros. Brawl Tetris: Type B 12 3 Sonic Unleashed Skyscraper Scamper (Day) Persona 4 Reverie 8 6 Lumines II hometown Super Mario Galaxy Gusty Garden Galaxy 11 6 Baten Kaitos Origins Iconoclasm Okami Ryoshima Coast II 6 9 Lost Odyssey Dark Saint Super Mario Galaxy Space Junk Galaxy 10 6 The World Ends With You Twister Persona 3 FES P3 FES Opening 7 8 Final Fantasy XII Giza Plains Ys Origin Genesis ~ Beyond the Beginning (Opening Version) 6 8 Persona 3 Battle for Everyone’s Souls Sigma Harmonics The Remains of Time 6 8 Rhythm Tengoku The Bon Odori Mega Man Battle Network 6 Surge of Power! (Boss Theme) 7 5 Rhythm Heaven (DS) Karate Man – Struck by the Rain Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War Near the Border 7 8 Nanostray 2 Daitoshi Station

One tie! “Living with Determination” moves on. Elsewhere, “Waterway~MIO” loses in an upset by just 2 votes. It may not be “Still Alive”, but it was our #2 overall seed. Anything can happen as the competition heats up!

