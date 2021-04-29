Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 128 (Part 3 of 4)

Round 3! We’ve already eliminated 2/3rds of our finalists, but this dark harvest was not enough to satisfy our vile lord.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, April 30th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Shadow of the Colossus Revived Power 8 7 Etrian Odyssey II The First Campaign Persona 3 Burn My Dread 7 9 The World Ends With You Make or Break Mega Man 9 Splash Woman Stage 8 7 Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Questioning Pursuit, Caught (2004) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Hidden Village 4 12 Umineko When They Cry Dreamenddischarger Wild Arms 4 Nightless City Guara Bobelo 7 6 Mega Man Battle Network 6 Hero! Ys: The Oath in Felghana Valestein Castle 9 6 Sonic Unleashed Shamar (Day) Persona 4 Specialist 10 5 Psychonauts The Matador Eternal Poison Iryth 4 9 World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Totems of the Grizzlemaw The World Ends With You Calling 9 6 Persona 3 FES Snow Queen Trails in the Sky SC Gravestone Struck by Lightning 9 4 Halo 3 Finish the Fight The World Ends With You Someday 7* 7 Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_CHRONICLE_KEY/. Super Smash Bros. Brawl Waluigi Pinball 11 4 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Chill (Dr. Mario) Persona 3 Poem for Everyone’s Souls 7 9 Sigma Harmonics Gentle Timbre Rhythm Heaven (DS) Built to Scale 2 6 11 Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Legendary Belmondo Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ashley’s Song (JP) 6 13 Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Winter Bliss (Cycerin) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Kakariko is Saved 8 11 Castlevania Judgment Bloody Tears

One tie. Giving the win to “The World Ends With You – Someday” because when someone upvotes it it shows up in my notifications as “The World Ends With You Someday” which is almost but not quite wordplay.

