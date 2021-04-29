Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 128 (Part 3 of 4)

Round 3! We’ve already eliminated 2/3rds of our finalists, but this dark harvest was not enough to satisfy our vile lord.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, April 30th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Revived Power
|8
|7
|Etrian Odyssey II
|The First Campaign
|Persona 3
|Burn My Dread
|7
|9
|The World Ends With You
|Make or Break
|Mega Man 9
|Splash Woman Stage
|8
|7
|Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
|Questioning Pursuit, Caught (2004)
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Hidden Village
|4
|12
|Umineko When They Cry
|Dreamenddischarger
|Wild Arms 4
|Nightless City Guara Bobelo
|7
|6
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Hero!
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Valestein Castle
|9
|6
|Sonic Unleashed
|Shamar (Day)
|Persona 4
|Specialist
|10
|5
|Psychonauts
|The Matador
|Eternal Poison
|Iryth
|4
|9
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Totems of the Grizzlemaw
|The World Ends With You
|Calling
|9
|6
|Persona 3 FES
|Snow Queen
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Gravestone Struck by Lightning
|9
|4
|Halo 3
|Finish the Fight
|The World Ends With You
|Someday
|7*
|7
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|EXEC_CHRONICLE_KEY/.
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Waluigi Pinball
|11
|4
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Chill (Dr. Mario)
|Persona 3
|Poem for Everyone’s Souls
|7
|9
|Sigma Harmonics
|Gentle Timbre
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Built to Scale 2
|6
|11
|Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
|Legendary Belmondo
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Ashley’s Song (JP)
|6
|13
|Castle Crashers (Xbox 360)
|Winter Bliss (Cycerin)
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Kakariko is Saved
|8
|11
|Castlevania Judgment
|Bloody Tears
One tie. Giving the win to “The World Ends With You – Someday” because when someone upvotes it it shows up in my notifications as “The World Ends With You Someday” which is almost but not quite wordplay.