Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 128 (Part 3 of 4)

Round 3! We’ve already eliminated 2/3rds of our finalists, but this dark harvest was not enough to satisfy our vile lord.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, April 30th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Shadow of the ColossusRevived Power87Etrian Odyssey IIThe First Campaign
Persona 3Burn My Dread79The World Ends With YouMake or Break
Mega Man 9Splash Woman Stage87Phoenix Wright: Trials and TribulationsQuestioning Pursuit, Caught (2004)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight PrincessHidden Village412Umineko When They CryDreamenddischarger
Wild Arms 4Nightless City Guara Bobelo76Mega Man Battle Network 6Hero!
Ys: The Oath in FelghanaValestein Castle96Sonic UnleashedShamar (Day)
Persona 4Specialist105PsychonautsThe Matador
Eternal PoisonIryth49World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich KingTotems of the Grizzlemaw
The World Ends With YouCalling96Persona 3 FESSnow Queen
Trails in the Sky SCGravestone Struck by Lightning94Halo 3Finish the Fight
The World Ends With YouSomeday7*7Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaEXEC_CHRONICLE_KEY/.
Super Smash Bros. BrawlWaluigi Pinball114Super Smash Bros. BrawlChill (Dr. Mario)
Persona 3Poem for Everyone’s Souls79Sigma HarmonicsGentle Timbre
Rhythm Heaven (DS)Built to Scale 2611Castlevania: Curse of DarknessLegendary Belmondo
Super Smash Bros. BrawlAshley’s Song (JP)613Castle Crashers (Xbox 360)Winter Bliss (Cycerin)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight PrincessKakariko is Saved811Castlevania JudgmentBloody Tears

One tie. Giving the win to “The World Ends With You – Someday” because when someone upvotes it it shows up in my notifications as “The World Ends With You Someday” which is almost but not quite wordplay.