Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: better read at a different age. Are there books you read as a kid that you would’ve appreciated more when you were older? Did you read something as an adult that you wish you’d encountered when you were younger?

(hat tip to Pliny the Millennial)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

5/5: world lit every 80 days

5/12: innovators – fiction and non-fiction that transformed the possibilities of the form

5/19: authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what

5/26: knowing culture or history to understand a book’s references (h/t Mongo Only Pawn)

6/2: the dream cast for an adaptation (h/t Antononymous)

6/9: read in order to avoid spoilers (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

6/16: the definition of insanity

6/23: deal breakers



Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

