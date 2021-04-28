Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 28

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Leah, a product manager, is making her way through “The Joy of Cooking”;

Hari, a college student, hiked in New Zealand; and

Dana, an English professor, promised her students a cut of her winnings. Dana is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,600.

Hari entered DJ with just $200, quickly took the lead in DJ, dropped back to third after missing DD3, regained first place, and was tied going into FJ with Leah at $13,800 vs. $10,000 for Dana.

DD1 -$600 – AMERICA BEFORE 1800 – In December 1732 Benjamin Franklin published his first edition of this, for the coming year (Dana won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – AUTHORS NOT GOING PLACES – Bram Stoker consulted the 1865 book this region: “Its Products and its People” to write about a place he never went (On the first clue of DJ, Hari won the window maximum of $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – GET OFF OF MY CLOUD – Poet John Milton coined this “precious” term for the upside of a cloud (Hari lost $4,000 from his score of $10,200 vs. $6,600 for Leah and $6,400 for Dana.)

FJ – HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS – This director was quoted as saying, “I believe I can take any 60 pages of the Bible and make a great picture”

Leah and Dana were correct on FJ. Leah elected to go with a small wager of $3,795 and took the win with $17,595.

Triple Stumper of the day: Leah was the MVP of the football category, getting four out of five correct and only missing the penalty for blocking from behind below the waist, clipping.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Poor Richard’s Almanac”? DD2 – What is Transylvania? DD3 – What is a silver lining? FJ – Who was DeMille?

