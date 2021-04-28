AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week, I’m taking a look at the Graviturgy Wizard subclass. This one was published in the Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount, based on the world created by Matthew Mercer for Critical Role. In Wildemount, graviturgy is a magical discipline practiced by the surface-dwelling drow of Xhorhas. As the name implies, this type of magic focuses on manipulation of gravity around creatures and objects.

Starting at 2nd level, you learn to Adjust the Density of a creature or object. As an action you can choose to with double or half the weight of a Large or smaller creature or object within 30 feet of you. This effect takes your concentration, and can last for up to 1 minute. When you halve a creature’s weight, its speed is increased by 10 feet and it can jump twice the normal distance, but it also get disadvantage on STR checks and saving throws. Conversely, when you double a creature’s weight, it’s speed is reduced by 10 feet and it gains advantage on STR checks and saves. The size of a creature or object you can target with this effect increases to Huge or smaller when you reach 10th level.

At level 6, you can create a small Gravity Well around a creature whenever you target them with a spell. Any time you cast a spell that targets a creature, you can move the target 5 feet, provided that the target is willing, or your spell attack roll against the target hits, or the target fails their saving throw against your spell.

At 10th level, you can increase the velocity of your allies’ weapon strikes, causing a Violent Attraction. As a reaction when another creature within 60 feet of you hits with a weapon attack, you can cause the attack to deal an additional 1d10 damage to the target. Alternatively, if a creature within 60 feet of you would take damage from falling, you can use this reaction to increase that damage by 2d10. You can use this ability a number of times equal to your INT modifier, regaining expended uses with a long rest.

Finally, at level 14, you can use your action to create an Event Horizon, a powerful gravitational field that hinders creatures around you for up to 1 minute. For the duration while you are concentrating on this effect, whenever a hostile creature starts its turn within 30 feet of you, it must make a STR saving throw. On a failure, it takes 2d10 force damage and its speed is reduced to zero until the start of its next turn. On a successful save, the creature takes half the damage and every foot it moves costs an extra 2 feet of movement (ie, its speed is reduced to 1/3 of normal). You can use this ability once per long rest, unless you expend a spell slot of 3rd level or higher to do it again.

No game to recap this week, since we didn’t end up playing last Saturday.

