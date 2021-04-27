Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 128 (Part 1 of 4)

Round 3! We’ve already eliminated 2/3rds of our finalists, but this dark harvest was not enough to satisfy our vile lord.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, April 28th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Super Mario Galaxy Buoy Base Galaxy 9 10 Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Legend of Ar Tonelico ~Mir’s Birth~ Mega Man 9 Galaxy Man Theme 6 11 Omega Five The Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2] Super Smash Bros. Brawl Mute City 11 5 The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Title Theme La-Mulana Interstice of the Dimension 8 8* Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Confidence in the Domination (Improv. Version) Shadow of the Colossus Prologue 9 6 skate. el alto el fuego Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_RIG=VEDA/. 5 10 The World Ends With You Twister – Remix Persona 4 Heartbeat, Heartbreak 13 4 Shadow of the Colossus Demise of the Ritual Persona 4 Your Affection 13 3 Rhythm Heaven (DS) Love Lab Final Fantasy XII The Royal City of Rabanastre 6 10 Persona 4 Backside of the TV Persona 4 Never More 6 10 Ys: The Oath in Felghana Illburns Ruins Shadow of the Colossus The Farthest Land (Reprise) 13 3 Blue Dragon Ancient Fortress Wild Arms 5 Justice to Believe 7 9 Eternal Sonata Leap the Precipice Professor Layton and the Curious Village Layton’s Theme (Live Version) 14 1 Rinne b0f Final Fantasy XII Eruyt Village 11 3 Final Fantasy XII The Dalmasca Estersand Super Paper Mario Castle Bleck 8* 8 Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica METHOD_METAFALICA/. Super Smash Bros. Brawl Shin Onigashima 10 8 Ikaruga Ideal

Two ties! Giving the win to the excellent improv of “Confidence in the Domination (Improv. Version)”, and the funky weirdness of “Castle Bleck”

Fun Facts:

Spoiler Top 128 By Game: 8 Songs: (1 Game) Super Smash Bros. Brawl [-5] 6 Songs: (2 Games) Persona 3 [-6]

Persona 4 [-6] 5 Songs: (1 Game) The World Ends With You [-1] 4 Songs: (4 Games) Shadow of the Colossus [-5]

Kingdom Hearts II [-2]

Sigma Harmonics [-1]

Persona 3 FES 3 Songs: (6 Games) Super Mario Galaxy [-5]

Final Fantasy XII [-4]

Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia [-3]

Wild Arms 5 [-1]

Ys: The Oath in Felghana [-1]

Eternal Poison 2 Songs: (15 Games) Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica [-5]

Opoona [-3]

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney [-3]

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess [-3]

Eternal Sonata [-2]

Mega Man 9 [-2]

Rhythm Heaven (DS) [-2]

Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria [-2]

Mega Man Battle Network 6 [-1]

Sonic Unleashed [-1]

Ys Origin [-1]

Etrian Odyssey II

Lost Odyssey

Trails in the Sky the 3rd

Umineko When They Cry 1 Song: (39 Games) Mass Effect [-3]

Rhythm Tengoku [-3]

Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) [-3]

We Love Katamari [-3]

Trails in the Sky SC [-2]

Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War [-1]

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII [-1]

Okami [-1]

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness [-1]

Professor Layton and the Unwound Future [-1]

Psychonauts [-1]

Super Paper Mario [-1]

Xanadu Next [-1]

Aoi Shiro

Baten Kaitos Origins

Castle Crashers

Castlevania Judgment

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Civilization IV

Deathsmiles

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Halo 3

Lumines II

Mirror’s Edge

Nanostray 2

Odin Sphere

Omega Five

Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations

Portal

Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box

Rune Factory

The Lord of the Rings Online

Vantage Master Portable

White Knight Chronicles

Wii Shop Channel

Wii Sports

Wild Arms 4

Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Remember The Fallen (34 games): Granado Espada [-3]

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger [-2

Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII [-2]

Ikaruga [-2]

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army [-2]

Tales of Legendia [-2]

Aether

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Blue Dragon

Brain Age

Corpse Party Blood Covered

Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon

FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan

Guilty Gear 2: Overture

I/O

Killer7

Kirby Canvas Curse

La-Mulana

Mario Kart Wii

Patapon

Patapon 2

Phoenix Wright: Justice for All

Pokemon Diamond / Pearl

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team

Quartet! The Stage of Love

Rinne

skate.

Sonic Rush

Suikoden Tactics

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz

Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume

Wii Fit

Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra

Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection It becomes more and more clear that we have exactly 3 leaders in this tournament. Super Smash Bros. Brawl keeps some separation from the Personae, sitting at 8 songs to each of their 6. However, Persona 3 FES is sitting strong at 4, having not lost a single song in either of the previous rounds. So if you like, you may think of Persona 3 + FES as being on top, with Brawl and P4 in 2nd and 3rd. But outside the top tier things are really getting squashed, with earlier favorites like Ar tonelico II and Opoona falling all the way to the 2 song tier. No room for fat now; only the best jams can move on. Top 128 By Platform: PS2: 46 songs (17 games)

DS: 22 songs (12 games)

Wii: 19 songs (8 games)

PC: 13 songs (8 games)

360: 9 songs (7 games)

Multiplatform: 8 songs (6 games)

PSP: 3 songs (3 games)

GBA: 3 songs (2 games)

PS3: 2 songs (2 games)

N-Gage: 1 song (1 game)

GameCube: 1 song (1 game)

Arcade: 1 song (1 game) The shape here remains remarkably consistent. The PS2 retains a commanding lead. The Wii continues to fall, as every tentpole except for Brawl comes down to earth. And despite having so many platforms near extinction, none left last round; the only platform to duck out since the playoffs started as been the OG Xbox, which just has to feel more and more slighted by the N-Gage sticking around. [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...