Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 128 (Part 1 of 4)

Round 3! We’ve already eliminated 2/3rds of our finalists, but this dark harvest was not enough to satisfy our vile lord.
Previous Round Results:
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Buoy Base Galaxy
|9
|10
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|Legend of Ar Tonelico ~Mir’s Birth~
|Mega Man 9
|Galaxy Man Theme
|6
|11
|Omega Five
|The Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2]
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Mute City
|11
|5
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Title Theme
|La-Mulana
|Interstice of the Dimension
|8
|8*
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Confidence in the Domination (Improv. Version)
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Prologue
|9
|6
|skate.
|el alto el fuego
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|EXEC_RIG=VEDA/.
|5
|10
|The World Ends With You
|Twister – Remix
|Persona 4
|Heartbeat, Heartbreak
|13
|4
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Demise of the Ritual
|Persona 4
|Your Affection
|13
|3
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Love Lab
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Royal City of Rabanastre
|6
|10
|Persona 4
|Backside of the TV
|Persona 4
|Never More
|6
|10
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Illburns Ruins
|Shadow of the Colossus
|The Farthest Land (Reprise)
|13
|3
|Blue Dragon
|Ancient Fortress
|Wild Arms 5
|Justice to Believe
|7
|9
|Eternal Sonata
|Leap the Precipice
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Layton’s Theme (Live Version)
|14
|1
|Rinne
|b0f
|Final Fantasy XII
|Eruyt Village
|11
|3
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Dalmasca Estersand
|Super Paper Mario
|Castle Bleck
|8*
|8
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|METHOD_METAFALICA/.
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Shin Onigashima
|10
|8
|Ikaruga
|Ideal
Two ties! Giving the win to the excellent improv of “Confidence in the Domination (Improv. Version)”, and the funky weirdness of “Castle Bleck”
Fun Facts:
Top 128 By Game:
8 Songs: (1 Game)
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl [-5]
6 Songs: (2 Games)
- Persona 3 [-6]
- Persona 4 [-6]
5 Songs: (1 Game)
- The World Ends With You [-1]
4 Songs: (4 Games)
- Shadow of the Colossus [-5]
- Kingdom Hearts II [-2]
- Sigma Harmonics [-1]
- Persona 3 FES
3 Songs: (6 Games)
- Super Mario Galaxy [-5]
- Final Fantasy XII [-4]
- Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia [-3]
- Wild Arms 5 [-1]
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana [-1]
- Eternal Poison
2 Songs: (15 Games)
- Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica [-5]
- Opoona [-3]
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney [-3]
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess [-3]
- Eternal Sonata [-2]
- Mega Man 9 [-2]
- Rhythm Heaven (DS) [-2]
- Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria [-2]
- Mega Man Battle Network 6 [-1]
- Sonic Unleashed [-1]
- Ys Origin [-1]
- Etrian Odyssey II
- Lost Odyssey
- Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- Umineko When They Cry
1 Song: (39 Games)
- Mass Effect [-3]
- Rhythm Tengoku [-3]
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) [-3]
- We Love Katamari [-3]
- Trails in the Sky SC [-2]
- Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War [-1]
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII [-1]
- Okami [-1]
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness [-1]
- Professor Layton and the Unwound Future [-1]
- Psychonauts [-1]
- Super Paper Mario [-1]
- Xanadu Next [-1]
- Aoi Shiro
- Baten Kaitos Origins
- Castle Crashers
- Castlevania Judgment
- Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
- Civilization IV
- Deathsmiles
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Halo 3
- Lumines II
- Mirror’s Edge
- Nanostray 2
- Odin Sphere
- Omega Five
- Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
- Portal
- Professor Layton and the Curious Village
- Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
- Rune Factory
- The Lord of the Rings Online
- Vantage Master Portable
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wii Shop Channel
- Wii Sports
- Wild Arms 4
- Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
Remember The Fallen (34 games):
- Granado Espada [-3]
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger [-2
- Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII [-2]
- Ikaruga [-2]
- Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army [-2]
- Tales of Legendia [-2]
- Aether
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Blue Dragon
- Brain Age
- Corpse Party Blood Covered
- Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
- FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan
- Guilty Gear 2: Overture
- I/O
- Killer7
- Kirby Canvas Curse
- La-Mulana
- Mario Kart Wii
- Patapon
- Patapon 2
- Phoenix Wright: Justice for All
- Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team
- Quartet! The Stage of Love
- Rinne
- skate.
- Sonic Rush
- Suikoden Tactics
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz
- Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume
- Wii Fit
- Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
It becomes more and more clear that we have exactly 3 leaders in this tournament. Super Smash Bros. Brawl keeps some separation from the Personae, sitting at 8 songs to each of their 6. However, Persona 3 FES is sitting strong at 4, having not lost a single song in either of the previous rounds. So if you like, you may think of Persona 3 + FES as being on top, with Brawl and P4 in 2nd and 3rd.
But outside the top tier things are really getting squashed, with earlier favorites like Ar tonelico II and Opoona falling all the way to the 2 song tier. No room for fat now; only the best jams can move on.
Top 128 By Platform:
PS2: 46 songs (17 games)
DS: 22 songs (12 games)
Wii: 19 songs (8 games)
PC: 13 songs (8 games)
360: 9 songs (7 games)
Multiplatform: 8 songs (6 games)
PSP: 3 songs (3 games)
GBA: 3 songs (2 games)
PS3: 2 songs (2 games)
N-Gage: 1 song (1 game)
GameCube: 1 song (1 game)
Arcade: 1 song (1 game)
The shape here remains remarkably consistent. The PS2 retains a commanding lead. The Wii continues to fall, as every tentpole except for Brawl comes down to earth. And despite having so many platforms near extinction, none left last round; the only platform to duck out since the playoffs started as been the OG Xbox, which just has to feel more and more slighted by the N-Gage sticking around.