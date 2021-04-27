Battle of the YouTube Stars – Final Four

Hello, and welcome back to our YouTube Tournament, where we’ve reached our Semi-Finals

Quarterfinals Recap

Lindsay Ellis defeated Hbomberguy 22-10

ProZD defeated Rachel Bloom 30-12

Todd in the Shadows defeated Defunctland 23-17

Jenny Nicholson defeated Folding Ideas 30-9

So we can now present our Final Four

Todd in the Shadows, The be-shadowed music reviewer

ProZD, The nerdy skit voice actor

Jenny Nicholson, the media critic who lives in a kingdom of plush

Lindsay Ellis, the Breadtube video essayist

Help us decide our winner by voting below, and you can check out the tournament field here: https://challonge.com/7xbu5t19

