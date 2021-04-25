Dessert Anyone? Sunday Food Thread 4/25

So it’s Saturday night and I just polished off a mixed berry galette with vanilla ice cream for dessert and realized I don’t have a post ready for the food thread in 9 hours. That gets me to thinking, albeit not very long or deeply, about a topic/prompt.

Do you eat dessert on a regular basis, irregular basis, almost never?

We’ve been eating some form of dessert almost nightly for several years now. It’s sometimes not much like a couple of cookies or a brownie, or sometimes elaborate like the galette á la mode. Mostly it’s a simple bowl of ice cream (sometimes store bought, sometimes home-made) with a topping. We’ve been making our own hard shell lately but have also made chocolate sauce and caramel (with a slightly burnt flavor) in the past.

