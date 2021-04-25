Box Office: April 23-25

After powering its way to huge numbers in Japan since it opened there last year, the Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train finally made its North American debut this weekend as more theaters continue to open across the country. They’re still closed where I am so there were no options there, but the film made it into 1,600 locations for Funimation films and brought in $19.5 million dollars. That’s a far cry from the $365 million its made in Japan so far but its worldwide total is now at $444 million.

I do also prefer that in a number of Asian countries we get the number of ticket sales in addition to the box office. We don’t have that here but it’s worth pointing out that the Japanese box office was made up of 28.7 million tickets. Taiwan came in at 2.6 million and South Korea at 1.8 million titles during their runs. I personally find that a lot more useful information than the overall box office take since there are so many variables in pricing around the country/world.

The new Mortal Kombat film, which made its HBO Max debut on Friday night as well, brought in a $22.5 million take for the weekend in 3,073 screens. These two films pushed Godzilla vs. Kong to third place at $4.2 million, bringing that domestic total to $86.5 million.

Check out the full chart below!

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Mortal Kombat Warner Bros. $22,515,000 3,073 $7,327 $22,515,000 2 Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train FUNimation Films $19,500,000 1,600 $12,188 $19,500,000 3 Godzilla vs. Kong Warner Bros. $4,200,000 2,856 $1,471 $86,576,000 4 Nobody Universal $1,860,000 2,252 $826 $21,672,000 5 Raya And The Last Dragon Disney $1,680,000 1,819 $924 $39,844,169 6 Unholy, The Sony $1,400,000 1,835 $763 $11,545,000 7 Tom & Jerry Warner Bros. $650,000 1,930 $337 $43,472,000 8 Together Together Bleecker Street $522,440 665 $786 $522,440 9 Girl Who Believes in Miracles, The Atlas Distribution Company $336,957 941 $358 $2,479,182 10 Courier, The Roadside Attractions $264,175 713 $371 $5,941,832 11 In The Earth Neon Rated $204,000 571 $357 $894,665 12 Croods: A New Age, The Universal $190,000 1,156 $164 $57,338,000

