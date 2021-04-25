Box Office: April 23-25

After powering its way to huge numbers in Japan since it opened there last year, the Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train finally made its North American debut this weekend as more theaters continue to open across the country. They’re still closed where I am so there were no options there, but the film made it into 1,600 locations for Funimation films and brought in $19.5 million dollars. That’s a far cry from the $365 million its made in Japan so far but its worldwide total is now at $444 million.
I do also prefer that in a number of Asian countries we get the number of ticket sales in addition to the box office. We don’t have that here but it’s worth pointing out that the Japanese box office was made up of 28.7 million tickets. Taiwan came in at 2.6 million and South Korea at 1.8 million titles during their runs. I personally find that a lot more useful information than the overall box office take since there are so many variables in pricing around the country/world.
The new Mortal Kombat film, which made its HBO Max debut on Friday night as well, brought in a $22.5 million take for the weekend in 3,073 screens. These two films pushed Godzilla vs. Kong to third place at $4.2 million, bringing that domestic total to $86.5 million.
Check out the full chart below!
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Mortal Kombat
|Warner Bros.
|$22,515,000
|3,073
|$7,327
|$22,515,000
|2
|Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train
|FUNimation Films
|$19,500,000
|1,600
|$12,188
|$19,500,000
|3
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|Warner Bros.
|$4,200,000
|2,856
|$1,471
|$86,576,000
|4
|Nobody
|Universal
|$1,860,000
|2,252
|$826
|$21,672,000
|5
|Raya And The Last Dragon
|Disney
|$1,680,000
|1,819
|$924
|$39,844,169
|6
|Unholy, The
|Sony
|$1,400,000
|1,835
|$763
|$11,545,000
|7
|Tom & Jerry
|Warner Bros.
|$650,000
|1,930
|$337
|$43,472,000
|8
|Together Together
|Bleecker Street
|$522,440
|665
|$786
|$522,440
|9
|Girl Who Believes in Miracles, The
|Atlas Distribution Company
|$336,957
|941
|$358
|$2,479,182
|10
|Courier, The
|Roadside Attractions
|$264,175
|713
|$371
|$5,941,832
|11
|In The Earth
|Neon Rated
|$204,000
|571
|$357
|$894,665
|12
|Croods: A New Age, The
|Universal
|$190,000
|1,156
|$164
|$57,338,000
