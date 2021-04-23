Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 23

Introducing today’s contestants:

Kimberly, a field sales manager, met her husband dressed as the still-alive Mr. Peanut;

Dan, a United States Marine, met his wife while learning the tango; and

Kelly, a bank examiner, plays bar trivia with his wife. Kelly is a one-day champ with winnings of $26,801.

Kelly made a very strong all-in bet on DD3 to take first place, and in FJ would up with exactly double of Dan’s score at $21,200 vs. $10,600 for Dan and $6,800 for Kimberly.

DD1 -$400 – THE NETHERLANDS – Located in Amsterdam & begun by Napoleon’s brother, it’s the national museum (Kelly lost the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $400 – AUTHORS – Charles Dickens asked to be buried quietly in Kent, but he ended up in this section of Westminster Abbey (Dan took the lead by adding $2,000 from his score of $5,800 vs. $6,400 for Kelly.)

DD3 – $800 – MOON – Discovered in 2013 & named for a sea monster, Hippocamp is a tiny moon of this planet (Kelly improved to $16,000 on a true DD vs. $11,000 for Dan.)

FJ – MOVIE TITLE CHARACTERS – In this 2012 film set just before the Civil War, a German dentist declares that the title character’s surname is Freeman

Only Dan was correct on FJ, but he only wagered $3,001, so Kelly took the win, losing just $1 to finish with $21,199 for a two-day total of $48,000.

Wagering strategy: If Kelly had followed an alternate strategy and bet the maximum to stay ahead of a possible double-up by Kimberly (on the assumption that Dan would bet everything), both Kelly and Dan would have finished at $13,601 and we would have seen a tiebreaker clue.

Missing the layup: In a TV category, after Dan missed with his response of “What We Do in the Darkness”, his opponents couldn’t cash in with the correct last word in the title, “Shadows”.

One more thing: In an extreme rarity, not only did we have a top-row Daily Double, but all three DDs were discovered in the top two rows.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Rijksmuseum? DD2 – What is Poets’ Corner? DD3 – What is Neptune? FJ – Who is “Django Unchained”?

