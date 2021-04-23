Friday New Music 4/23

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s new music out there and I have a list of some of it for you! Today’s the day I’ve been waiting for, a new album by Remember Sports! I know all I do is talk about how much I love Remember Sports and that was before they had a new album out, so, apologies in advance. If you haven’t heard them before now’s the perfect time to check them out, the singles off this album have been great as hell. There’s also a new Dinosaur Jr album out today, a new EP from Sour Widows that sounds real nice and in case anyone missed it there’s a Ska re-do of Jeff Rosenstock‘s last album that dropped 4/20

Here’s a more complete list, taken from consequence of sound, let me know what’s missing what’s good, what isn’t, what you’re excited for, anything really.

— 19&You – 19&You EP

— Ade – Midnight Pizza

— Akiavel – Væ Victis

— Alan Vega – Mutator

— Alfa Mist – Bring Backs

— Altarage – Succumb

— Andrea Viscardi – Phono EP

— Acid Mass – Animals Appearing out of Every Rock

— The Antikaroshi – Extract.Transform.Debase

— Arogya – Genesis

— Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince

— Art d’Ecco – In Standard Definition

— The Beach Boys – California Music Presents Add Some Music

— Ben Cosgrove (of Ghost of Paul Revere) – The Trouble With Wilderness

— Benthos – II

— The Berries – Throne of Ivory (Singles & B-Sides)

— Big|Brave – Vital

— Birthday Ass – Head of the Household

— Black Fly – Black Fly 01

— Black Orchid Empire – Live In The Studio EP

— Black Wail – Born on Fire EP

— Blood Lemon – Blood Lemon

— Bodom After Midnight – Paint The Sky With Blood EP

— Body Void – Bury Me Beneath This Rotting Earth

— Cabaret Voltaire – BN9Drone

— Carla Geneve – Learn To Like It

— Catch Prichard – I Still Miss Theresa Benoit

— Chapel – Room Service EP

— Charlie Houston – I Hate Spring EP

— Charlotte Cardin – Phoenix

— Chicane – Everything We Had To Leave Behind

— Chitra – Chitra EP (Vinyl Release)

— The Circle – Metamorphosis

— Communions – Pure Fabrication

— Conclave – Dawn Of Days

— Confidence & Beneficence – Stellar Mind

— The Cush – Riders In The Stardust Gold

— Dām-FunK – Architecture III

— Danny Golden – Changes EP

— Dans Dans – Zink

— Dan Wilson – Vessels of Wood and Earth

— Dempsey Hope – i&u

— DijahSB – Head Above the Waters

— Dinosaur Jr. – Sweep It Into Space

— Dirty Honey – Dirty Honey

— Distant Edge – Redlight

— Ditchbird – Real Enough for You Now

— Dranconian – Under a Godless Veil (Vinyl Release)

— Drift Into Black – Patterns of Light

— Dumpstaphunk – Where Do We Go From Here

— E.R. Jurken – I Stand Corrected

— Eli West – Tapered Point of Stone

— Eric Church – Soul

— Erin Propp and Larry Roy – We Want All the Same Things

— Ethel Cain – Inbred EP

— Evie Sands – Get Out Of Your Own Way

— Extinguish – Extinguish EP

— Eydís Evensen – Bylur

— Field Music – Flat White Moon

— Firewing – Resurrection

— Fog Lake – Tragedy Reel

— From Sorrow To Serenity – Trifecta EP

— Gang of Four – Entertainment! (Reissue)

— Gang of Four – Gang of Four: 77-81 (Physical Release)

— Gang of Four – Solid Gold (Reissue)

— Gilby Clarke – The Gospel Truth

— Glimmers – Worlds Apart EP

— Graywave – Planetary Shift EP

— Hannah Jadagu – What Is Going On? EP

— Harker – Axiom

— Hideous Divinity – LV-426 EP

— Idoipe – Cierzo Lento

— Immanuel Wilkins – Omega (Vinyl Release)

— The Immediate Family – Can’t Stop Progress EP

— Jay Chakravorty – A Map With No Memory

— JayWood – Some Days EP

— The Jeff Carlson Band – Yesterday’s Gone

— John Splithoff – All In

— Jupiter & Okwess – Na Kazonga

— Justine Tyrell – While You Were Sleeping EP

— Justin Moore – Straight Outta The Country

— Kaleo – Surface Sounds

— Kayuza Nagaya – Dream Interpretation

— Ki Oni – Stay Indoors and Swim

— Lady Dan – I Am The Prophet

— Lil Yachty – Michigan Boy Boat

— Lilith Czar (Juliet Simms) – Created From Filth and Dust

— Lisa Li-Lund – Glass Of Blood

— lola demo – STONE

— Lost Girls (Jenny Hval & Håvard Volden) – Menneskekollektivet (Physical Release)

— Lowell – Bloodthirsty (Music From The Motion Picture) EP

— Lucid Den – Ice Storm X

— MAKS The Fox – That We Exist

— The March Divide – cinq

— The Marigold – Apostate

— The Mars Volta – La Realidad De Los Sueños

— The Mars Volta – Landscape Tantrums

— Miasma Theory – Miasma Theory

— Mister Misery – >>A Brighter Side Of Death<<

— Mitch Murder – Then Again

— Moe x Zaytoven – Motoven

— The Mono LPs – Shuffle/Play

— Moon Vs Sun – I’m Going To Break Your Heart

— Mother Of All – Age of the Solipsist

— Motörhead – Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin

— Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy & Randy George – Cover 2 Cover (Reissue)

— Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy & Randy George – Cover to Cover (Reissue)

— NEZ – Midnight Music EP

— Nightfyre – Shattered Lands EP

— NOÊTA – Elm

— Nonserviam – Le Coeur Bat

— Nordgeist – Frostwinter

— Old Forest – Mournfall

— Omega – Nebra

— Pærish – Fixed It All

— The Pale White – Infinite Pleasure

— Paper Citizen – Scratching the Surface

— Paraphilia – Primordium of Sinister Butchery EP

— Paysage D’Hiver – Geister

— The Peter Frampton Band – Frampton Forgets the Words

— Phoneboy – Phoneboy

— PJ Harding and Noah Cyrus – People Don’t Change EP

— Polly Paulusma – Invisible Music

— Porter Robinson – Nurture

— Proper Nouns – Feel Free

— Quelle Rox – Lilac Rush EP

— Racquel Jones – IgnoRANT

— Rag’n’Bone Man – Life By Misadventure

— RARI – The Arch (Part One) EP

— Raven Arston – Peak in Me EP

— Reach – The Promise of a Life

— Red Eleven – Handled With Chaos

— Reid Jenkins – A Beautiful Start EP

— Remember Sports – Like A Stone

— The Rose Petals – American Grenadine

— SAD MAN – The Man From S.A.D.

— Sam Genovese – SKYMYTH

— Satomimagae – Hanazono

— Scott Shane White – Call It Even

— Secret of Elements – Chronos

— Sex Gang Children – Oligarch

— Silverware – No Plans

— Sindy – Horror Head

— Sir Sly – The Rise & Fall Of Loverboy

— Sonic Boom – Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough

— Sour Widows – Crossing Over EP

— Spiritualized – Lazer Guided Melodies (Vinyl Reissue)

— Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

— Steven Halpern – Cannabis Dreams

— Summer Sleeves – In the Throes of Woes

— Tashaki Miyaki – Castaway

— TDA – Ascète

— Thulcandra – Ascension Lost (Reissue)

— Thulcandra – Fallen Angel’s Domion (Reissue)

— Thulcandra – Under a Frozen Sun (Reissue)

— Tilian – Factory Reset

— Tom Jones – Surrounded By Time

— Topaz Jones – Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma

— Toumani Diabaté & the London Symphony Orchestra – Kôrôlén

— Trace Kotik – Everything Has Been Done By Now, So Now, Everything Is Possible…

— Tristan Kasten-Krause – Potential Landscapes

— Trust Gang and Black Soprano Family –Trust the Sopranos

— Various Artists – Mémoires d’Éléphant #03

— The Venemous Pink – Based On A True Story EP

— Vexillum – When Good Men Go To War

— VITTRA – Wardens EP

— Void Vator – Great Fear Rising

— Walking Bombs – Tears We Should Have Shed

— WarCall – Dead End Pt. 1 EP

— Wasuremono – Let’s Talk Pt. 1

— WheelUp – Good Love

— When Waves Collide – Chasm

— The Who – The Who Sell Out (Super Deluxe Edition)

— Wild Powwers – What You Wanted

— Winterblood – Finsternis

— Yellow Ostrich – Soft

— Yusef Lateef – Eastern Sounds (Vinyl Reissue)

