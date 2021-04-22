The Thursday Politics Thread Reads All 14 Pages

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Just a quick wrap-up of a couple things happening for today.

Representative Marjorie Taylor-Green (Q-GA) has agreed to a debate on Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal…just as soon as she finishes reading “all 14 pages” of a proposal she’s been making hay out of since forever. I don’t quite think that I’m as offended by her thinking that 14 pages is pretty long so much as she clearly hasn’t read it at all. “Finish reading”, pfft, okay, fine, I’m sure you’ve got a bookmark on it somewhere around page 7. She hasn’t read it and she probably won’t because there’s no value to her debating on the merits of it in good faith. She doesn’t care, her constituents don’t care, and whatever oil and gas giants that support her certainly don’t care.

FOURTEEN WHOLE PAGES? Lookit Tolstoy ovah heah https://t.co/xZqKO7cOaS — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, President Biden has announced his intention to formally classify the Ottoman Empire’s killing of 1.5 million Armenians as a genocide. This step, already supported by measures passed by the House and Senate in 2019 to make it a matter of US foreign policy, matches the work of 29 other countries. It is a necessary step to call out when a genocide happens, sadly all too often it only ever occurs after the fact. Yet, it remains significant all the same and it signals a renewed commitment to global human rights. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/21/us/politics/biden-armenia-genocide-turkey.html?referringSource=articleShare

The move will almost certainly make relations with Turkey colder, but that’s fine. Officials seem to think at the moment that the US can afford to take the geopolitical hit as it seems unlikely no matter how much political footsy Turkey plays with Russia, they aren’t willing to give up their relations with other NATO countries. Personally, given all of the chicanery that occurred during the Trump administration I’m glad they’re willing to irk Erdogan. Remember Rudy’s weird-ass gold laundering client or hey, how about when Mike Flynn tried to extradite Turkish cleric residing in the US back to Turkey? Recall that he felt so secure with Trump in power, he literally tossed away Trump’s letter urging him not to assault Kurdish forces in Northern Syria into a trash bin.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas, and practices sanitation policies as circumstances dictate.

