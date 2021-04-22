The 4/22 Night Thread Boards the Griezelbus

De Griezelbus (pronounced greezlebus (transl.: The Scary Bus)) is a Dutch series of children’s horror books, consisting of 8 titles published between 1991 to 2008. They were my favorite books when I was a kid (at least until the fifth, I moved onto King around age twelve).

The first book is about this class of children who go on an excursion on the titular Griezelbus. Their host is the weird-looking writer P. Onnoval (an anagram of the author’s name, Paul van Loon), who wears a cape covered in bones, and wears a necklace of teeth. Onnoval reads them short horror stories as entertainment, which are interspersed between the main narrative of the book. At the end of the first book (spoilers for a nearly thirty-year-old Dutch book) Onnoval is revealed to be a werewolf who uses the bus and telling stories merely to eat children, only to be shot dead by one of the students, Liselore. The rest of the books deal with other kids finding the Griezelbus through which Onnoval tries to resurrect himself, as well as the short horror stories (Onnoval remains a writer even when he’s dead).

For a young horror nerd such as myself, these books were the best. Van Loon is a fan of old-school horror so the stories featured plenty of vampires, werewolves, and other monsters. And unlike the Goosebumps novels, these weren’t afraid to go all-out. For example, one story ends with a kid waiting for his parents, who had been turned into vampires, to wake up so they could turn him into one as well). And the illustrations were extremely evocative. To 10-year-old me, anyway.

Anyway, thanks for indulging me in my nostalgia. Happy posting, everyone!

