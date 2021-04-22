Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 22

Today’s contestants are:

Kelly, a bank examiner, kissed the Blarney Stone;

Monica, a librarian, did a 96-mile hike through Scotland; and

Mike, an actor, has done 70 national commercials. Mike is a three-day champ with winnings of $55,000.

Very competitive contest that had many lead changes, in which Kelly took command on DD3 late in DJ to show the way into FJ at $18,000 vs. $13,400 for Monica and $9,900 for Mike.

DD1 -$1,000 – ISLANDS IN THE GROUP – Display your wisdom & name this South Pacific island chain that included Santa Isabel & Vella Lavella (Mike lost $1,000 from his score of $2,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – MYTHOLOGICAL IDIOMS – Meaning a very beautiful woman, this idiom refers to the fleet that went to war after Helen’s abduction (Mike dropped from first to third by losing $2,500 from his total of $9,600.)

DD3 – $800 – PREMIERE EPISODES – In Chicago, a 19th century kaleidoscope was one of the title artifacts on this PBS show’s first episode in 1997 (Kelly won $5,000 from his score of $13,000 vs. $13,400 for Monica.)

FJ – CONTINENTAL GEOGRAPHY – Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea & Somalia make up this region named for its resemblance to a part of a native animal

Everyone was correct on FJ. Kelly added $8,801 to win with $26,801.

Triple Stumper of the day: In FOREIGN WORDS & PHRASES, no one could identify a photo of the chicken and rice dish, arroz con pollo.

Cluereader corner: At times with his reactions to the players finding the Daily Doubles in this close match, Cooper sounded a bit like a fan watching from his couch. It was fun to watch.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are the Solomon Islands? DD2 – What is the face that launched a thousand ships? DD3 – What is “Antiques Roadshow”? FJ – What is the Horn of Africa?

