WW 150: Fringe – Day 6

As Agent Clavin was finishing up his work, he knew he had done a good job today. While he usually could go on and on about things he claimed to know about, he knew that when it counted, and when he looked in the right places, he could make a difference.

“This mouth ain’t just for jabbering, it can save lives, too!” Cliff said to himself.

As he continued congratulating himself, a strange being in a suit in hat appeared behind him.

“You have said enough.”

Before he could turn around, Cliff disappeared without a trace, not moments before some unfriendly faces arrived to give him a hard lesson to the head (and a syringe to the neck, and a three-pronged device to the mouth).

Goat/Cliff Clavin has been erased from existence. He was Olivia Dunham (PRIME UNIVERSE town investigator).

Factions The remaining roles in the game: 7 Agents of Fringe Division (vanilla town) 2 Lovers 2 Vanilla Wolves 1 Observer 1 Special Role [collapse]

Rules Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves and Observers win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other factions combined. A wolf/Observer tie will result in an Observer win. Ties will be determined by RNG. Whether that is following by Prime Universe rules or Parallel Universe rules will not be revealed, nor will it necessarily be constant. Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful to everyone (even if they are from another universe). Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Players Indy Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Mr Plow Marlowe Tiff Hayes Moonstermash Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Jude Lindsay Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) April Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Raven Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Sic Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Hoho Thomas Jerome Newton (wolf roleblocker) Grumproro Malthusc ZFT member (vanilla wolf) Emm Louie Nate Bones ZFT member (vanilla wolf) Dicentra Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) Cop Fauxlivia (vigilante) Sheleeta Walter Bishop (town doctor) G oat Olivia Dunham (investigator) Beelzebot Observer Ralph David Robert Jones (wolf roleblocker) Sagitarriuskim Miss Rim Lincoln Lee (town investigator) Gramps Wasp Walternate (town jailer) Josephus William Bell (special role) Ivan Ichianus Owen Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Jake Observer Adam Farrar Observer Snugs Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) Narrowstrife Charlie Francis (town vigilante) Warrior [collapse]

Twilight will be on Thursday, April 21 at 8 PM MDT/4 AM CEDT.

