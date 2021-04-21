WW 150: Fringe – Day 6

As Agent Clavin was finishing up his work, he knew he had done a good job today. While he usually could go on and on about things he claimed to know about, he knew that when it counted, and when he looked in the right places, he could make a difference.
“This mouth ain’t just for jabbering, it can save lives, too!” Cliff said to himself.
As he continued congratulating himself, a strange being in a suit in hat appeared behind him.
“You have said enough.”
Before he could turn around, Cliff disappeared without a trace, not moments before some unfriendly faces arrived to give him a hard lesson to the head (and a syringe to the neck, and a three-pronged device to the mouth).
Goat/Cliff Clavin has been erased from existence. He was Olivia Dunham (PRIME UNIVERSE town investigator).
The remaining roles in the game:
7 Agents of Fringe Division (vanilla town)
2 Lovers
2 Vanilla Wolves
1 Observer
1 Special Role
Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves and Observers win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other factions combined. A wolf/Observer tie will result in an Observer win.
Ties will be determined by RNG. Whether that is following by Prime Universe rules or Parallel Universe rules will not be revealed, nor will it necessarily be constant.
Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill.
Please be respectful to everyone (even if they are from another universe). Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time.
IndyAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town)
- Mr Plow
- Marlowe
- Tiff
- Hayes
MoonstermashAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town)
- Jude
LindsayAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) AprilAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) RavenAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) SicAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) HohoThomas Jerome Newton (wolf roleblocker)
- Grumproro
MalthuscZFT member (vanilla wolf)
- Emm
- Louie
- Nate
BonesZFT member (vanilla wolf) DicentraShapeshifter (vanilla wolf) CopFauxlivia (vigilante) SheleetaWalter Bishop (town doctor) G oatOlivia Dunham (investigator) BeelzebotObserver RalphDavid Robert Jones (wolf roleblocker)
- Sagitarriuskim
Miss RimLincoln Lee (town investigator)
- Gramps
WaspWalternate (town jailer) JosephusWilliam Bell (special role)
- Ivan Ichianus
OwenAgent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) JakeObserver Adam FarrarObserver SnugsShapeshifter (vanilla wolf) NarrowstrifeCharlie Francis (town vigilante)
- Warrior
Twilight will be on Thursday, April 21 at 8 PM MDT/4 AM CEDT.