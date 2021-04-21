Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Re-Ignition (04/14/2021)

It’s a familiar tale: You’ve been with your partner for several centuries now. You’ve watched empires rise and fall, you’ve seen dynasties toppled (and toppled some yourself) and propped up (it’s more fun toppling somebody you brought to power, after all). You’ve dabbled a bit in empire-building yourself. But somehow, among all the bloodshed, the spark in your relationship slipped away, and the last time you and your life’s love shagged was that orgy hosted by Catherine the Great in 1768. Even Louis XVI’s head being chopped off by the guillotine resulted in nothing more than a kiss on the cheek. The situation calls for drastic measures. You’re just not sure yet if you need to solve climate change or start WW3 to get the juices flowing again in your partnership. Both?

Anyway … what’s your experience with losing the spark in a relationship, and potentially regaining it? If you’ve been there, was it the beginning of the end, or just a lull which ended up strengthening your partnership? Or something else?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

