Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 19

Here are today’s contestants:

Mike, an actor, officiated a number of weddings for friends;

Donna, a writer & retired teacher, got some tough nicknames as a middle-school administrator; and

Patrick, a project manager, accidently ran a 10-mile race. Patrick is a three-day champ with winnings of $60,500.

Patrick had a chance to move to the lead on DD3 but didn’t bet quite enough, and Mike was able to maintain first position into FJ at $18,600 vs. $13,000 for Patrick and $12,000 for Donna.

DD1 – $800 – SCI-FI MOVIE BY QUOTE – 1968: “You know what they say, ‘Human see, human do'”(Mike won $800 with the words “Let’s make it a true Daily Double, Alex”.)

DD2 – $1,200 – THE HUMAN BODY – Hair & fingernails are largely made up of this tough protein that also comprises an animal’s horns and hoofs (Mike won $2,000 from his score of $9,400 vs. $7,400 for both opponents.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ANCIENT CITIES – Now in this country, Persepolis was the capital from which Darius the Great ruled (Patrick won $3,000 from his total of $10,000 vs. $15,800 for Mike.)

FJ – PAINTINGS – The New York Times noted “balls of orange-yellow light” & “the town off in the distance” from the artist’s window in this piece

Mike and Patrick were correct on FJ, so it was probably fortunate for Mike that Patrick didn’t go big on DD3. Mike added $8,000 to win with $26,600.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the group that campaigns “for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all” is Amnesty International.

Making the layup: For a video clue with a photo of mineral formations hanging from the ceiling of a cave, Patrick scored with “stalactite” after Mike pronounced it “stalagtite” and Donna responded with “stalagmite”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Planet of the Apes”? DD2 – What is keratin? DD3 – What is Iran? FJ – What is “Starry Night”?

