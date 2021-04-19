Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 20th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
|Poem of a Vagabond
|10
|6
|Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team
|Great Canyon
|Persona 3
|Want to be Close
|5
|5*
|Deathsmiles
|Fury of the Gravekeepers
|Mario Kart Wii
|Moo Moo Meadows
|7
|9
|Ys Origin
|Beyond the Beginning
|Persona 4
|Smile
|5
|7
|Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness
|Time Gear
|We Love Katamari
|Katamari on the Swing
|5
|11
|Odin Sphere
|Odin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version)
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
|Under the Apple Tree
|4
|9
|Vantage Masters Portable
|And Down A New Road (Opening Version)
|Killer7
|Rave On
|2
|8
|Umineko When They Cry
|Golden Slaughter
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Crisis City
|2
|13
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|Theme of Diabolical Box
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|The Unwound Future/The Lost Future
|8*
|8
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Turnabout Sisters
|Persona 4
|I’ll Face Myself
|4
|9
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Lay of the Free Peoples
|Wild Arms 5
|When the Heart Ignites
|10
|7
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Staff Roll
|Rune Factory
|Gigant Mountain
|11
|4
|Eternal Sonata
|Broken Balance
|Wii Sports
|Title Screen
|10
|3
|Persona 3
|During the Test
|Final Fantasy XII
|Boss Battle
|9
|7
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_SOL=FAGE/.
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|Flower Pattern ~Reality~
|6
|9
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
|The Price of Freedom
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Epilogue ~ Those Who Remain
|11
|6
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Wave Ocean (The Water’s Edge)
Two ties! Advancing are Deathsmiles – Fury of the Gravekeepers (in a 5-5 tie, guess most of you were pretty ambivalent about this one) and Professor Layton and the Unwound Future – The Unwound Future/The Lost Future