Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 20th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice Poem of a Vagabond 10 6 Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team Great Canyon Persona 3 Want to be Close 5 5* Deathsmiles Fury of the Gravekeepers Mario Kart Wii Moo Moo Meadows 7 9 Ys Origin Beyond the Beginning Persona 4 Smile 5 7 Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness Time Gear We Love Katamari Katamari on the Swing 5 11 Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version) Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Under the Apple Tree 4 9 Vantage Masters Portable And Down A New Road (Opening Version) Killer7 Rave On 2 8 Umineko When They Cry Golden Slaughter Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Crisis City 2 13 Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Theme of Diabolical Box Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Unwound Future/The Lost Future 8* 8 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Turnabout Sisters Persona 4 I’ll Face Myself 4 9 The Lord of the Rings Online Lay of the Free Peoples Wild Arms 5 When the Heart Ignites 10 7 Super Mario Galaxy Staff Roll Rune Factory Gigant Mountain 11 4 Eternal Sonata Broken Balance Wii Sports Title Screen 10 3 Persona 3 During the Test Final Fantasy XII Boss Battle 9 7 Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_SOL=FAGE/. Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Flower Pattern ~Reality~ 6 9 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII The Price of Freedom Shadow of the Colossus Epilogue ~ Those Who Remain 11 6 Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Wave Ocean (The Water’s Edge)

Two ties! Advancing are Deathsmiles – Fury of the Gravekeepers (in a 5-5 tie, guess most of you were pretty ambivalent about this one) and Professor Layton and the Unwound Future – The Unwound Future/The Lost Future

