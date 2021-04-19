Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Or listen to every song here.

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 20th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Disgaea 3: Absence of JusticePoem of a Vagabond106Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue TeamGreat Canyon
Persona 3Want to be Close55*DeathsmilesFury of the Gravekeepers
Mario Kart WiiMoo Moo Meadows79Ys OriginBeyond the Beginning
Persona 4Smile57Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & DarknessTime Gear
We Love KatamariKatamari on the Swing511Odin SphereOdin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version)
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VIIUnder the Apple Tree49Vantage Masters PortableAnd Down A New Road (Opening Version)
Killer7Rave On28Umineko When They CryGolden Slaughter
Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)Crisis City213Professor Layton and the Diabolical BoxTheme of Diabolical Box
Professor Layton and the Unwound FutureThe Unwound Future/The Lost Future8*8Phoenix Wright: Ace AttorneyTurnabout Sisters
Persona 4I’ll Face Myself49The Lord of the Rings OnlineLay of the Free Peoples
Wild Arms 5When the Heart Ignites107Super Mario GalaxyStaff Roll
Rune FactoryGigant Mountain114Eternal SonataBroken Balance
Wii SportsTitle Screen103Persona 3During the Test
Final Fantasy XIIBoss Battle97Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaEXEC_SOL=FAGE/.
Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaFlower Pattern ~Reality~69Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VIIThe Price of Freedom
Shadow of the ColossusEpilogue ~ Those Who Remain116Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)Wave Ocean (The Water’s Edge)

Two ties! Advancing are Deathsmiles – Fury of the Gravekeepers (in a 5-5 tie, guess most of you were pretty ambivalent about this one) and Professor Layton and the Unwound Future – The Unwound Future/The Lost Future