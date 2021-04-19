Albums By The Year: 1968

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
Not sure what it is about years ending in “8”, but they seem to fall in between massively iconic music years. And yet the stuff released within them strikes me as no less significant or noteworthy. Just look at some of this week’s lists, wow! Post yours while you’re at it:
Joni Mitchell – Song To A Seagull
Big Brother & The Holding Company – Cheap Thrills
The Zombies – Odessey & Oracle
The Beatles – The White Album
Pink Floyd – A Saucerful Of Secrets
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Electric Ladyland
Aretha Franklin – Lady Soul
The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat
The Kinks – The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society
The Rolling Stones – Beggars Banquet
The Byrds – The Notorious Byrd Brothers
Otis Redding – The Immortal Otis Redding
Laura Nyro – Eli And The Thirteenth Confession
The Doors – Waiting For The Sun
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Creedence Clearwater Revival
Sly & The Family Stone – Life
Marvin Gaye – In The Groove
Vince Guaraldi – Oh, Good Grief!
James Brown – i Can’t Stand Myself When You Touch Me