Albums By The Year: 1968

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Not sure what it is about years ending in “8”, but they seem to fall in between massively iconic music years. And yet the stuff released within them strikes me as no less significant or noteworthy. Just look at some of this week’s lists, wow! Post yours while you’re at it:

1968 Joni Mitchell – Song To A Seagull Big Brother & The Holding Company – Cheap Thrills The Zombies – Odessey & Oracle The Beatles – The White Album Pink Floyd – A Saucerful Of Secrets The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Electric Ladyland Aretha Franklin – Lady Soul The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat The Kinks – The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society The Rolling Stones – Beggars Banquet The Byrds – The Notorious Byrd Brothers Otis Redding – The Immortal Otis Redding Laura Nyro – Eli And The Thirteenth Confession The Doors – Waiting For The Sun Creedence Clearwater Revival – Creedence Clearwater Revival Sly & The Family Stone – Life Marvin Gaye – In The Groove Vince Guaraldi – Oh, Good Grief! James Brown – i Can’t Stand Myself When You Touch Me [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...