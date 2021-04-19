Music

Albums By The Year: 1968

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Not sure what it is about years ending in “8”, but they seem to fall in between massively iconic music years. And yet the stuff released within them strikes me as no less significant or noteworthy. Just look at some of this week’s lists, wow! Post yours while you’re at it:

1968

Joni Mitchell – Song To A Seagull

Big Brother & The Holding Company – Cheap Thrills

The Zombies – Odessey & Oracle

The Beatles – The White Album

Pink Floyd – A Saucerful Of Secrets

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Electric Ladyland

Aretha Franklin – Lady Soul

The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat

The Kinks – The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society

The Rolling Stones – Beggars Banquet

The Byrds – The Notorious Byrd Brothers

Otis Redding – The Immortal Otis Redding

Laura Nyro – Eli And The Thirteenth Confession

The Doors – Waiting For The Sun

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Sly & The Family Stone – Life

Marvin Gaye – In The Groove

Vince Guaraldi – Oh, Good Grief!

James Brown – i Can’t Stand Myself When You Touch Me

