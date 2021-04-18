Movies

Box Office: April 16-18

It felt weird to get back into the box office numbers reporting last weekend but it’s back once again and we have a new update to look at.

There isn’t a lot of change overall here compared to before as we haven’t had a big push to get a lot of movies into the chain yet and there’s still a lot of hesitancy among people to head back to the theater. But this weekend saw Godzilla vs Kong step up to hold onto its first place position for the second week in a row. It did it with $7.7 million that when combined with weekday pickups has the film at just over $80 million so far – all while still getting it HBO Max distribution run as well.

It’s a steep drop after that, which isn’t a surprise with how little is out there that demands a big screen viewing, but Nobody gets that spot with a $2.5 million take for Universal.

1Godzilla vs. KongWarner Bros.$7,705,0003,001$2,567$80,515,000
2NobodyUniversal$2,520,0002,405$1,048$19,051,000
3Unholy, TheSony$2,060,0002,057$1,001$9,563,000
4Raya And The Last DragonDisney$1,900,0001,945$977$37,674,610
5Tom & JerryWarner Bros.$1,090,0002,028$537$42,577,000
6VoyagersLionsgate$790,0001,996$396$2,558,674
7Girl Who Believes in Miracles, TheAtlas Distribution Company$561,0001,012$554$2,005,725
8In The EarthNeon Rated$506,000547$925$506,000
9Courier, TheRoadside Attractions$462,830922$502$5,448,731
10Croods: A New Age, TheUniversal$310,0001,169$265$57,089,000
11Chaos WalkingLionsgate$215,0001,242$173$12,989,908
12Marksman, TheOpen Road/Briarcliff$160,000331$483$15,424,002

