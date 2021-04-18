Box Office: April 16-18

It felt weird to get back into the box office numbers reporting last weekend but it’s back once again and we have a new update to look at.
There isn’t a lot of change overall here compared to before as we haven’t had a big push to get a lot of movies into the chain yet and there’s still a lot of hesitancy among people to head back to the theater. But this weekend saw Godzilla vs Kong step up to hold onto its first place position for the second week in a row. It did it with $7.7 million that when combined with weekday pickups has the film at just over $80 million so far – all while still getting it HBO Max distribution run as well.
It’s a steep drop after that, which isn’t a surprise with how little is out there that demands a big screen viewing, but Nobody gets that spot with a $2.5 million take for Universal.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|Warner Bros.
|$7,705,000
|3,001
|$2,567
|$80,515,000
|2
|Nobody
|Universal
|$2,520,000
|2,405
|$1,048
|$19,051,000
|3
|Unholy, The
|Sony
|$2,060,000
|2,057
|$1,001
|$9,563,000
|4
|Raya And The Last Dragon
|Disney
|$1,900,000
|1,945
|$977
|$37,674,610
|5
|Tom & Jerry
|Warner Bros.
|$1,090,000
|2,028
|$537
|$42,577,000
|6
|Voyagers
|Lionsgate
|$790,000
|1,996
|$396
|$2,558,674
|7
|Girl Who Believes in Miracles, The
|Atlas Distribution Company
|$561,000
|1,012
|$554
|$2,005,725
|8
|In The Earth
|Neon Rated
|$506,000
|547
|$925
|$506,000
|9
|Courier, The
|Roadside Attractions
|$462,830
|922
|$502
|$5,448,731
|10
|Croods: A New Age, The
|Universal
|$310,000
|1,169
|$265
|$57,089,000
|11
|Chaos Walking
|Lionsgate
|$215,000
|1,242
|$173
|$12,989,908
|12
|Marksman, The
|Open Road/Briarcliff
|$160,000
|331
|$483
|$15,424,002
