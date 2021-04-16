Job Rants Thread – 4/14/2021 – Working From Home LVIII: Solvent

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

So, as of today, thanks in no small part to the most recent stimulus, I am completely credit card debt free for the first time in…Oh, so very long. Obviously, I’m feeling pretty good that I’ve got at least one more weight off of my mind in these trying times,; with my only real debt now coming from the omnipresent demon that is student loans, but I’m still left wondering: One of the reasons I felt so confident in using my stimulus to clear my debt is that, if nothing else, the pandemic really helped to clamp down on a lot of extraneous purchases on my part.

I don’t order out for lunch, as much, I don’t need to grab a morning treat, as much (though, that’s been ramping back up a bit, admittedly) I’m not too tired to make dinner, and so order as much, I’m not going out on the weekends…At all. These, combined with the obvious reductions in commuter expenses have left me, not to brag, with quite a nice little cushion, if need be.

I can finally say with certainty that I’ve been able to well and truly live within my means…And all it took was worst the pandemic in over a century that has killed over a million people, and paralyzed the global economy and society as whole to do it.

Huh.

..I know that this is the wrong website to ask this, but: Am I the asshole, here?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: A penny saved only means that you don’t yet have a reason to spend it.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...