Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 2 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, April 19th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Portal
|Still Alive
|8
|5
|Guilty Gear 2: Overture
|The Re-coming (Sol Vs Ky theme)
|Eternal Poison
|Cursed Blood
|7
|4
|Opoona
|Blue Desert Hotel
|Rhythm Tengoku
|Super Tap
|2
|9
|Opoona
|Restaurant Regina
|Sigma Harmonics
|Hope Given- “Dance of the Dog’s Howl”
|5
|7
|Mass Effect
|Uncharted Worlds
|Persona 4
|Signs of Love
|7
|6
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|The Boy Who Had Wings
|Persona 4
|Long Way
|3
|12
|Wild Arms 5
|The Vth Vanguard
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Objection! (2001)
|7*
|7
|Suikoden Tactics
|Rune of Punishment ~ Meeting the Cursed Rune
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Feeling Danger Nearby
|1
|8
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Parallel Universe
|Persona 3
|Memories of You
|10
|4
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz
|Monkey Island
|Civilization IV
|Baba Yetu
|13
|6
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Good Egg Galaxy
|BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
|Rebellion (Ragna’s Theme)
|3
|12
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Dearly Beloved
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Malo Mart
|5
|11
|Sigma Harmonics
|Showing Heart- “Dance of Cornered Rat”
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_SPHILIA/.
|10
|5
|Persona 3
|Afternoon Break
|Persona 3 FES
|Brand New Days
|10
|5
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Thrilling! Is This Love?
|We Love Katamari
|Everlasting Love
|5
|9
|We Love Katamari
|Disco x Prince
|Wii Fit
|Basic Step
|7
|8
|White Knight Chronicles
|Shards Of Time ~ Chronicle Love
One tie. You know me and pretty JRPG tunes; can’t stand ’em. Objection! (2001) advances.
Fun Facts:
Top 256 By Game:
13 Songs: (1 Game)
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl
12 Songs: (2 Games)
- Persona 3 [-1]
- Persona 4 [-1]
9 Songs: (1 Game)
- Shadow of the Colossus [-3]
8 Songs: (1 Game)
- Super Mario Galaxy [-1]
7 Songs: (2 Games)
- Final Fantasy XII [-3]
- Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica [-2]
6 Songs: (3 Games)
- Kingdom Hearts II [-4]
- The World Ends With You [-2]
- Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia [-1]
5 Songs: (4 Games)
- Opoona [-2]
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess [-2]
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
- Sigma Harmonics
4 Songs: (11 Games)
- Mass Effect [-5]
- Rhythm Heaven (DS) [-2]
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) [-2]
- Rhythm Tengoku [-1]
- Eternal Sonata
- Mega Man 9
- Persona 3 FES
- Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
- We Love Katamari
- Wild Arms 5
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
3 Songs: (6 Games)
- Trails in the Sky SC [-6]
- Eternal Poison [-2]
- Sonic Unleashed [-2]
- Ys Origin [-2]
- Granado Espada
- Mega Man Battle Network 6
2 Songs: (17 Games)
- Trails in the Sky the 3rd [-8]
- Super Paper Mario [-3]
- Professor Layton and the Unwound Future [-2]
- Lost Odyssey [-1]
- Xanadu Next [-1]
- Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
- Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
- Etrian Odyssey II
- Ikaruga
- Okami
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness
- Psychonauts
- Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army
- Tales of Legendia
- Umineko When They Cry
1 Song: (54 Games)
- Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon [-3]
- Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations [-3]
- Deathsmiles [-2]
- Mario Kart Wii [-2]
- Sonic Rush [-2]
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection [-2]
- Castlevania: Curse of Darkness [-1]
- Guilty Gear 2: Overture [-1]
- Halo 3 [-1]
- Lumines II [-1]
- Mirror’s Edge [-1]
- Pokemon Diamond / Pearl [-1]
- Professor Layton and the Curious Village [-1]
- Quartet! The Stage of Love [-1]
- Skate. [-1]
- The Lord of the Rings Online [-1]
- Wii Sports [-1]
- Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King [-1]
- Aether
- Aoi Shiro
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Baten Kaitos Origins
- Blue Dragon
- Brain Age
- Castle Crashers
- Castlevania Judgment
- Civilization IV
- Corpse Party Blood Covered
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan
- I/O
- Killer7
- Kirby Canvas Curse
- La-Mulana
- Nanostray 2
- Odin Sphere
- Omega Five
- Patapon
- Patapon 2
- Phoenix Wright: Justice for All
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team
- Portal
- Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
- Rinne
- Rune Factory
- Suikoden Tactics
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz
- Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume
- Vantage Master Portable
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wii Fit
- Wii Shop Channel
- Wild Arms 4
- Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra
Remember The Fallen (37 games):
- Dissidia: Final Fantasy [-4]
- 428 Shibuya Scramble [-2]
- Etrian Odyssey [-2]
- Shadow the Hedgehog [-2]
- Advance Wars: Days of Ruin
- Animal Crossing: Wild World
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney
- Beautiful Katamari
- BioShock
- bit Generations
- Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
- Chrono Trigger (DS)
- Drill Dozer
- Drone Tactics
- Elebits
- Folklore
- God Hand
- Jade Empire
- Knights in the Nightmare
- Let’s Tap
- LocoRoco
- Makai Kingdom
- Mario Kart DS
- Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops
- Metroid Prime 3: Corruption
- Mother 3
- No More Heroes
- ObsCure II
- Overgrowth
- Radiata Stories
- Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2
- Silent Hill: Origins
- Soul Nomad & The World Eaters
- Strong Bad’s Cool Game For Attractive People
- Super Stardust HD
- Valkyria Chronicles
- WarioWare: Smooth Moves
Not a whole lot of movement near the top, thanks in part to byes. Personae 3 and 4 each lose one song each, while Brawl goes undefeated, claiming 1st all by itself. However, just below our top tier were some games that didn’t do as hot. Mass Effect was halved, from 9 to 4, and both Trails games were decimated; SC fell from 9 to 3, while The 3rd lost a staggering 8 songs to go from 10 all the way to 2. With their backs against the wall, will our plucky protagonists engineer a comeback?
Further down, Dissidia: Final Fantasy is the most surprising game to be leaving us, going from 4 to 0. We’re still as FF crazy as ever over here, but I guess this one just didn’t quite hit the mark.
Top 256 By Platform:
PS2: 96 (25 games)
Wii: 39 (11 games)
DS: 38 (19 games)
PC: 25 (14 games)
360: 22 (11 games)
Multiplatform: 15 (9 games)
GBA: 7 (2 games)
PSP: 6 (5 games)
Arcade: 3 (2 games)
N-Gage: 2 (1 game)
PS3: 2 (2 games)
GameCube: 1 (1 game)
No huge shakeups so far. The PS2 still stands alone, putting a little bit more distance between itself and the competition. The PS3’s existence on the margins took a hit, dropping from 5 games to 2, and the Xbox’s lone holdout has also left.