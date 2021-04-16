Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 2 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, April 19th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Portal Still Alive 8 5 Guilty Gear 2: Overture The Re-coming (Sol Vs Ky theme) Eternal Poison Cursed Blood 7 4 Opoona Blue Desert Hotel Rhythm Tengoku Super Tap 2 9 Opoona Restaurant Regina Sigma Harmonics Hope Given- “Dance of the Dog’s Howl” 5 7 Mass Effect Uncharted Worlds Persona 4 Signs of Love 7 6 Ys: The Oath in Felghana The Boy Who Had Wings Persona 4 Long Way 3 12 Wild Arms 5 The Vth Vanguard Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Objection! (2001) 7* 7 Suikoden Tactics Rune of Punishment ~ Meeting the Cursed Rune Trails in the Sky SC Feeling Danger Nearby 1 8 Trails in the Sky the 3rd Parallel Universe Persona 3 Memories of You 10 4 Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz Monkey Island Civilization IV Baba Yetu 13 6 Super Mario Galaxy Good Egg Galaxy BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger Rebellion (Ragna’s Theme) 3 12 Kingdom Hearts II Dearly Beloved The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Malo Mart 5 11 Sigma Harmonics Showing Heart- “Dance of Cornered Rat” Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_SPHILIA/. 10 5 Persona 3 Afternoon Break Persona 3 FES Brand New Days 10 5 Rhythm Heaven (DS) Thrilling! Is This Love? We Love Katamari Everlasting Love 5 9 We Love Katamari Disco x Prince Wii Fit Basic Step 7 8 White Knight Chronicles Shards Of Time ~ Chronicle Love

One tie. You know me and pretty JRPG tunes; can’t stand ’em. Objection! (2001) advances.

Fun Facts:

Spoiler Top 256 By Game: 13 Songs: (1 Game) Super Smash Bros. Brawl 12 Songs: (2 Games) Persona 3 [-1]

Persona 4 [-1] 9 Songs: (1 Game) Shadow of the Colossus [-3] 8 Songs: (1 Game) Super Mario Galaxy [-1] 7 Songs: (2 Games) Final Fantasy XII [-3]

Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica [-2] 6 Songs: (3 Games) Kingdom Hearts II [-4]

The World Ends With You [-2]

Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia [-1] 5 Songs: (4 Games) Opoona [-2]

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess [-2]

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

Sigma Harmonics 4 Songs: (11 Games) Mass Effect [-5]

Rhythm Heaven (DS) [-2]

Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) [-2]

Rhythm Tengoku [-1]

Eternal Sonata

Mega Man 9

Persona 3 FES

Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria

We Love Katamari

Wild Arms 5

Ys: The Oath in Felghana 3 Songs: (6 Games) Trails in the Sky SC [-6]

Eternal Poison [-2]

Sonic Unleashed [-2]

Ys Origin [-2]

Granado Espada

Mega Man Battle Network 6 2 Songs: (17 Games) Trails in the Sky the 3rd [-8]

Super Paper Mario [-3]

Professor Layton and the Unwound Future [-2]

Lost Odyssey [-1]

Xanadu Next [-1]

Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII

Etrian Odyssey II

Ikaruga

Okami

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness

Psychonauts

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army

Tales of Legendia

Umineko When They Cry 1 Song: (54 Games) Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon [-3]

Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations [-3]

Deathsmiles [-2]

Mario Kart Wii [-2]

Sonic Rush [-2]

Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection [-2]

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness [-1]

Guilty Gear 2: Overture [-1]

Halo 3 [-1]

Lumines II [-1]

Mirror’s Edge [-1]

Pokemon Diamond / Pearl [-1]

Professor Layton and the Curious Village [-1]

Quartet! The Stage of Love [-1]

Skate. [-1]

The Lord of the Rings Online [-1]

Wii Sports [-1]

Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King [-1]

Aether

Aoi Shiro

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Baten Kaitos Origins

Blue Dragon

Brain Age

Castle Crashers

Castlevania Judgment

Civilization IV

Corpse Party Blood Covered

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan

I/O

Killer7

Kirby Canvas Curse

La-Mulana

Nanostray 2

Odin Sphere

Omega Five

Patapon

Patapon 2

Phoenix Wright: Justice for All

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team

Portal

Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box

Rinne

Rune Factory

Suikoden Tactics

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz

Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume

Vantage Master Portable

White Knight Chronicles

Wii Fit

Wii Shop Channel

Wild Arms 4

Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra Remember The Fallen (37 games): Dissidia: Final Fantasy [-4]

428 Shibuya Scramble [-2]

Etrian Odyssey [-2]

Shadow the Hedgehog [-2]

Advance Wars: Days of Ruin

Animal Crossing: Wild World

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

Beautiful Katamari

BioShock

bit Generations

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Chrono Trigger (DS)

Drill Dozer

Drone Tactics

Elebits

Folklore

God Hand

Jade Empire

Knights in the Nightmare

Let’s Tap

LocoRoco

Makai Kingdom

Mario Kart DS

Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

Mother 3

No More Heroes

ObsCure II

Overgrowth

Radiata Stories

Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2

Silent Hill: Origins

Soul Nomad & The World Eaters

Strong Bad’s Cool Game For Attractive People

Super Stardust HD

Valkyria Chronicles

WarioWare: Smooth Moves Not a whole lot of movement near the top, thanks in part to byes. Personae 3 and 4 each lose one song each, while Brawl goes undefeated, claiming 1st all by itself. However, just below our top tier were some games that didn’t do as hot. Mass Effect was halved, from 9 to 4, and both Trails games were decimated; SC fell from 9 to 3, while The 3rd lost a staggering 8 songs to go from 10 all the way to 2. With their backs against the wall, will our plucky protagonists engineer a comeback? Further down, Dissidia: Final Fantasy is the most surprising game to be leaving us, going from 4 to 0. We’re still as FF crazy as ever over here, but I guess this one just didn’t quite hit the mark. Top 256 By Platform: PS2: 96 (25 games)

Wii: 39 (11 games)

DS: 38 (19 games)

PC: 25 (14 games)

360: 22 (11 games)

Multiplatform: 15 (9 games)

GBA: 7 (2 games)

PSP: 6 (5 games)

Arcade: 3 (2 games)

N-Gage: 2 (1 game)

PS3: 2 (2 games)

GameCube: 1 (1 game) No huge shakeups so far. The PS2 still stands alone, putting a little bit more distance between itself and the competition. The PS3’s existence on the margins took a hit, dropping from 5 games to 2, and the Xbox’s lone holdout has also left. [collapse]

