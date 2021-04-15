The Weekly Music Thread Starts Off Strong

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Which albums (in your humble opinion) start off really strong, but are less impressive after that?

Hello Nasty was the soundtrack to my summer of 1998 (and probably 1999 as well). However, over time I realized that I was listening to the first seven tracks (starting with “Super Disco Breakin'” through to “Intergalactic”) WAY more than the rest of the album. Now don’t get me wrong: it is a very good album. But those first seven tracks are so strong and flow together so seamlessly that it had the unfortunate effect (for me and my circle of friends at the time, anyway) that the rest of the album just seemed less impressive in comparison. Feel free to disagree of course, but this was my experience and seemed to be the consensus at the time, and while Hello Nasty is still in regular rotation here (along with the Beastie Boys’ first four albums) I still find myself zoning out a bit during the second half of that one.

NOT the version of the album, though I dig this remix as well (and the video rules, obviously)

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...