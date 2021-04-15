Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Your favorite show is becoming a Saturday morning cartoon! Which one is it?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 15TH, 2021:

Ajeeb Daastaans (Netlfix)

Dark City: Beneath The Beat (Netflix)Infinity Train (HBO Maz)

Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami Series Premiere (WE tv)

Made For Love Season Finale (HBO Max)

Restaurant Recovery Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Ride Or Die (Netflix)

Spy City Series Premiere (AMC+)

The Banishing (Shudder)

The Swim (Discovery+)

The Wordmaker Series Premiere (Topic)

Wahl Street Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Wave Of Cinema (Netlfix)

Younger Season Premiere (Paramount+)

FRIDAY, APRIL 16TH, 2021:

Ajeeb Daastaans (Netflix)Arlo, The Alligator Boy (Netflix)

Big Shot Series Premiere (Disney+)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me: The Afterparty (Netflix)

Earth At Night In Color (Apple TV+)

Earth Moods (Disney+)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Into The Beat (Netflix)

Mortal Kombat (HBO Max)

Reminiscence (HBO Max)

Synchronic (Netflix)

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs (Shudder)

The Year Earth Changed (Apple TV+)

Tiny World (Apple TV+)

Van Helsing (Syfy)

Why Are You Like This? (Netflix)

SATURDAY, APRIL 17TH, 2021:

Accident, Suicide Or Murder Season Premiere (Oxygen)

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime)

Murders At The Boarding House (Oxygen)

Right In Front Of Me (Hallmark)

The Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (Discovery+)

The Stand In (Netflix)

SUNDAY, APRIL 18TH, 2021:

Confronting A Serial Killer (Starz)

Couples Therapy Season Premiere (Showtime)

56th Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS)

Godfather Of Harlem (Epix)

Luis Miguel, The Series Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Mare Of Easttown (HBO)

Mastermind Of Murder Series Premiere (Oxygen)

Roll Up Your Sleeves (NBC)

2021 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards (Shudder)

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (A&E)

MONDAY, APRIL 19TH, 2021:

American Dad! (TBS)

American Oz (Netflix)

Black Ink Crew: New York (VH1)

Doing The Most With Phoebe Robinson Series Premiere (Comedy Central)

Impact With Gal Gadot Series Premiere (NatGeo)

PJ Masks Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

The Secrets She Keeps Series Premiere (AMC)

TUESDAY, APRIL 20TH, 2021:

A Mysterious Disappearance (MHz Choice)

Bannan Season Five Premiere (MHz Choice)

Chopped 420 Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Cruel Summer Series Premiere (Freeform)

Deadliest Catch Season Premiere (Discovery)

Deadliest Catch: Bloodlines Season Premiere (Discovery+)

Hustle And Tow Series Premiere (A&E)

Izzy Koala’s Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Philly D.A. (PBS)

Sasquatch (Hulu)

Storage Wars Season Premiere (A&E)

Undercover Billionaire Season Premiere (Discovery)

The Fog Of Murder (Discovery+)

The Typist Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21ST, 2021:

Married At First Sight: Unmatchables Series Premiere (Lifetime)

Zero Series Premiere (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...