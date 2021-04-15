Movie Review – Nobody (2021)

After consecutive weekends of traveling, recovering from being sick, and celebrating Easter, I finally made it to the movie theater with a friend to see Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, and RZA.

Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, your typical, average, ordinary guy. He has a regular 9 to 5 job, a wife that he has grown distant from over the past few months, and kids that both love and loathe him. He occasionally forgets to put the trash out and visits his father in the retirement home when he can. One night, the Mansells are victims of a burglary. Hutch is about to take a swing at one of the criminals with a golf club but changes his mind. This event soon leads to the resurfacing of a dormant side he long thought was suppressed and forgotten. Hutch is tired of being a nobody and it’s going to inadvertently put his family in the crosshairs of a Russian crime boss named Yulian.

This dark comedy/action movie had a great balance between laugh out loud moments and brutal fight scenes that make you want to avert your eyes. After years of comedic performances, Odenkirk took on the role of Saul Goodman and changed the trajectory of his career for the better because of this role. I believe he was the perfect choice for the role of Hutch. It was nice to see Christopher Lloyd back on the big screen as Hutch’s father. Serbebryakov is charismatic and downright evil as the psychopathic Yulian. Yulian’s introduction is bombastic and funny and made me snort laughing. For some reason, Serebryaskov reminded me a lot of Alexander Godunov (Die Hard). Both actors are handsome blondes and capable of brutal acts of violence in their respective roles as the villains of their stories.

My friend thought the movie had a killer soundtrack and I have to agree with her. On the car ride home, I did point out one scene in particular that seemed a bit far fetched in terms of the action and its consequence. I don’t think the outcome would have the same result in real life. This part would have definitely been tested out on an episode of Mythbusters. It is only a movie after all, but it was one glaring moment that had me suspend belief a little too hard. Like every great action movie from the 80s and 90s, there is a prepping scene where Hutch fortifies his newly acquired warehouse from his father-in-law. It was very reminiscent of Ahnuld in Commando.

Nobody is in theaters now and it will be available on demand starting Friday, April 16th. There is a mid-credit scene to keep an eye out for in this movie. My friend and I were getting up to leave and almost missed it.

