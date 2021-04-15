Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 1 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, April 16th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|God Hand
|God Hand (English)
|6
|9
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|Legend of Ar Tonelico ~Mir’s Birth~
|Halo 3
|Warthog Run
|5
|9
|Omega Five
|The Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2]
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Title Theme
|11
|7
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Sanctuary
|Kingdom Hearts II
|The 13th Dilemma
|5
|8
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Confidence in the Domination (Improv. Version)
|BioShock
|Cohen’s Masterpiece
|3
|8
|skate.
|el alto el fuego
|Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
|The Summoner of Tsukigata
|5
|11
|The World Ends With You
|Twister – Remix
|Persona 3
|When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars
|7
|9
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Demise of the Ritual
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Love Lab
|6*
|6
|Trails in the Sky SC
|The Merciless Savior
|Drill Dozer
|Art Museum & Clink Prison (Area 2 & 5)
|4
|10
|Persona 4
|Backside of the TV
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Main Theme
|4
|10
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Illburns Ruins
|Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
|Investigation (2004)
|7
|10
|Blue Dragon
|Ancient Fortress
|Eternal Sonata
|Leap the Precipice
|11
|4
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Digital Circuit
|Rinne
|b0f
|10
|6
|Metroid Prime 3: Corruption
|Skytown
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Dalmasca Estersand
|10
|7
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Golden Road, Silver Road
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|METHOD_METAFALICA/.
|9
|7
|Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
|Leave It To Ragna
|Ikaruga
|Ideal
|9
|7
|Opoona
|Old Forest
One tie, in a strangely low-voting round. Love Lab beats The Merciless Savior.
Fun Facts:
