Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 1 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, April 16th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

God HandGod Hand (English)69Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaLegend of Ar Tonelico ~Mir’s Birth~
Halo 3Warthog Run59Omega FiveThe Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2]
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight PrincessTitle Theme117Kingdom Hearts IISanctuary
Kingdom Hearts IIThe 13th Dilemma58Valkyrie Profile 2: SilmeriaConfidence in the Domination (Improv. Version)
BioShockCohen’s Masterpiece38skate.el alto el fuego
Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King AbaddonThe Summoner of Tsukigata511The World Ends With YouTwister – Remix
Persona 3When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars79Shadow of the ColossusDemise of the Ritual
Rhythm Heaven (DS)Love Lab6*6Trails in the Sky SCThe Merciless Savior
Drill DozerArt Museum & Clink Prison (Area 2 & 5)410Persona 4Backside of the TV
Valkyria ChroniclesMain Theme410Ys: The Oath in FelghanaIllburns Ruins
Phoenix Wright: Trials and TribulationsInvestigation (2004)710Blue DragonAncient Fortress
Eternal SonataLeap the Precipice114Shadow the HedgehogDigital Circuit
Rinneb0f106Metroid Prime 3: CorruptionSkytown
Final Fantasy XIIThe Dalmasca Estersand107Trails in the Sky the 3rdGolden Road, Silver Road
Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaMETHOD_METAFALICA/.97Zwei: The Ilvard InsurrectionLeave It To Ragna
IkarugaIdeal97OpoonaOld Forest

One tie, in a strangely low-voting round. Love Lab beats The Merciless Savior.

Fun Facts:

