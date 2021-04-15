Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 1 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, April 16th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

God Hand God Hand (English) 6 9 Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Legend of Ar Tonelico ~Mir’s Birth~ Halo 3 Warthog Run 5 9 Omega Five The Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2] The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Title Theme 11 7 Kingdom Hearts II Sanctuary Kingdom Hearts II The 13th Dilemma 5 8 Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Confidence in the Domination (Improv. Version) BioShock Cohen’s Masterpiece 3 8 skate. el alto el fuego Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon The Summoner of Tsukigata 5 11 The World Ends With You Twister – Remix Persona 3 When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars 7 9 Shadow of the Colossus Demise of the Ritual Rhythm Heaven (DS) Love Lab 6* 6 Trails in the Sky SC The Merciless Savior Drill Dozer Art Museum & Clink Prison (Area 2 & 5) 4 10 Persona 4 Backside of the TV Valkyria Chronicles Main Theme 4 10 Ys: The Oath in Felghana Illburns Ruins Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Investigation (2004) 7 10 Blue Dragon Ancient Fortress Eternal Sonata Leap the Precipice 11 4 Shadow the Hedgehog Digital Circuit Rinne b0f 10 6 Metroid Prime 3: Corruption Skytown Final Fantasy XII The Dalmasca Estersand 10 7 Trails in the Sky the 3rd Golden Road, Silver Road Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica METHOD_METAFALICA/. 9 7 Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Leave It To Ragna Ikaruga Ideal 9 7 Opoona Old Forest

One tie, in a strangely low-voting round. Love Lab beats The Merciless Savior.

Fun Facts:

Spoiler Coming by ~10am [collapse]

