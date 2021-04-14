WW 150: Fringe – Day 2 (Prime Universe)

For all the hustle and bustle that happened the last day, it’s a pretty quiet night. Paperwork filled out, signed out of the office, another day done and a world kept safe.

Agent Null preferred it this way. He did not care for having the strange and extraordinary in his life. Even when given the opportunity to take someone out that was thought to be suspicious, he chose not to. For suspicion would suggest having an emotion towards something, and that would not do. Had he chosen differently, a positive emotion could have come out of him, like his counterpart in the other universe, but even then, that could have been too much for him.

It was then that he was injected with a drug from behind. His skin started to peel, and melt, and dissolve. This was the only time he had ever felt something real–the pain, the fear of death, slowly consuming him as his body deteriorated faster and faster. He did not like it one bit.

Narrowstrife/Eustace Null has died. They were Charlie Francis (PRIME UNIVERSE town vigilante).

Meanwhile, Agent Clavin was walking home. He had been continuing to show off his ‘knowledge’ to his new colleagues at work, but his factoids only got awkward glances and polite brush-offs.

Cliff sighed, “Seems like there’s no one in this universe who understands my–“

Suddenly, unbeknownst to him, a brief flash of light surrounded the area. If someone had been around him, they would’ve claimed he disappeared out of thin air.

Goat/Cliff Clavin has been transported to the PARALLEL UNIVERSE and will participate in the Parallel Universe thread for today only.

At that very moment, a possum who was talking to himself (or was he?) found himself (themselves?) in the very spot where the Cheers Beacon Hill regular was standing.

“–you. Hey, hoho.”

"Yeah, hoho?"

“Do you get the feeling we’re not where we’re supposed to be?”

"It does seem that way."

Hoho (and hoho?) have been transported to the PRIME UNIVERSE and will participate in the Prime Universe thread for today only.

Factions Each universe will start with: 7 agents of Fringe Division (Vanilla Town) 1 Investigator (for one investigator, Observers will read as town; for the other, they will read as ‘Observer’–the special roles will read as town for both) 1 Doctor or Jailer (Doctor can protect themselves, jailer cannot; neither can pick the same person two nights in a row) 1 Vigilante (one vig has 3 shots; the other has unlimited) 1 Separated Lover (standard Lover rules—they’ll know each other’s identities and if one dies, the other dies—but they won’t share a QT until the merge comes, provided that both are still alive at that point) 3 Vanilla Wolves (each universe’s wolf group will have their own shared QT, and the two groups will share a joint QT once the merge occurs) 1 Wolf Roleblocker (cannot target the same player two nights in a row) 2 Observers (independent alignment, all 4 Observers will share a QT) 1 Special Role (one is town-aligned, the other is alignment-neutral) When a certain condition is met, or when the total number of players remaining in the game is half of the number that started, a bridge will connect the two universes together (i.e. the two games will become one). Note: This list will not be updated until the merge occurs. [collapse]

Rules Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other factions combined. Observers win if they survive to the end. Win conditions are subject to change should certain events occur. Ties will be determined by RNG. What that means may vary depending on which universe you’re in. Please only post in the universe in which you are currently playing (i.e. Players in the Prime Universe post only in the Prime Universe thread, and players in the Parallel Universe post only in the Parallel Universe thread). I won’t stop you from talking about the other universe or actions that occur there, but I don’t want people posting in both threads each game day–this game will be enough of a headache as is, so please don’t make it harder for me. You are only allowed to vote for players who are in the same universe as you. Votes for players who are in the other universe will not be counted. Unless stated otherwise, players with night actions can only target other players who are in the same universe as they themselves are in. Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful to everyone (even if they are from another universe). Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Players Prime Universe (post in this thread if you’re on this list) Tiff Mr Plow MarloweSpade moonstermash Sister Jude raven and rose Grumproro Malthusc ZFT member (vanilla wolf) emmelemm Lovely Bones Goat Hoho Beelzebot Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather Ralph Owen SheleetaHam Narrowstrife Charlie Francis (town vigilante) Warrior Parallel Universe (post in the OTHER thread if you’re on this list) Indy Hayes Code Lindsay April sic humor Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Hoho Goat Louie Blue Nate the Lesser Dicentra forget_it_jake Cop on the Edge-ish Wasp Walternate (town jailer) Sagitarriuskim Miss Rim Josephus Brown Ivan Ichianus Adam Farrar snugglewumps Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) [collapse]

Twilight will be on Thursday, April 15 at 8 PM MDT/4 AM CEDT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...