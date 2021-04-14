WW 150: Fringe – Day 2 (Parallel Universe)

After killing the head of the division, spirits were not quite high at headquarters. Heads were kept down at the computer, paperwork was filed without a word. No one wished to speak about the events that had transpired.

Agent B was relieved to be done for the day. His girl waiting for him at his place, a game of Scrabble that had yet to be finished with a half-opened bottle of prosecco ready to be polished off because he preferred his mental exercise with a little extra fun to go with it.

Little did his girl realize that the real Smoove B was in a ditch, having been dead for hours, with an indent in the roof of his mouth, suggesting a three-pronged object was forced into it.

Sic humor/Smoove B has died. He was an agent of Fringe Division (PARALLEL UNIVERSE Vanilla town).

As the fake Smoove B carried on, ‘he’ was approached by a mysterious figure, gun in hand.

“Stop right there, Smoove B. Or should I say, Agent Scully?”

‘Smoove’ paused, then gave a crooked smile. “Damn, I thought I hid myself pretty good. How’d you know it was me?”

“Lucky guess. I thought you were supposed to be working for our side.”

“Things change, bud. We don’t work for any of you anymore!”

Before ‘he’ could run, the mysterious figure shot a bullet right through ‘his’ body, pouring a silver liquid out onto the ground. The impostor collapsed. From the inner coat pocket, a three-pronged device fell out. The mysterious figure inspected the silver liquid–mercury.

“Heh,” Scully chuckled. “Who are you gong to trust now? You don’t even know how many of your friends are actually dead.” Scully breathed her final words, then collapsed.

Snugglewumps/Agent Scully is dead. She was a Shapeshifter (PARALLEL UNIVERSE vanilla wolf).

Meanwhile, the possum who was in constant conversation with himself (or was he?) continued on.

“You’re great, hoho!”

"So are you, hoho!"

“Why thank–“

Suddenly, unbeknownst to him (them?), a brief flash of light surrounded the area. If someone had been around them (him?), they would’ve claimed he (they?) disappeared out of thin air.

Hoho (and hoho?) have been transported to the PRIME UNIVERSE and will participate in the Prime Universe thread for today only.

At the same time, an older man who was known for his sharing of factoids appeared in the same spot that the possum(s?) was (were?).

“–expertise. Aw, dang, did I take a wrong turn somewhere?”

Goat/Cliff Clavin has been transported to the PARALLEL UNIVERSE and will participate in the Parallel Universe thread for today only.

Factions Each universe will start with: 7 agents of Fringe Division (Vanilla Town) 1 Investigator (for one investigator, Observers will read as town; for the other, they will read as ‘Observer’–the special roles will read as town for both) 1 Doctor or Jailer (Doctor can protect themselves, jailer cannot; neither can pick the same person two nights in a row) 1 Vigilante (one vig has 3 shots; the other has unlimited) 1 Separated Lover (standard Lover rules—they’ll know each other’s identities and if one dies, the other dies—but they won’t share a QT until the merge comes, provided that both are still alive at that point) 3 Vanilla Wolves (each universe’s wolf group will have their own shared QT, and the two groups will share a joint QT once the merge occurs) 1 Wolf Roleblocker (cannot target the same player two nights in a row) 2 Observers (independent alignment, all 4 Observers will share a QT) 1 Special Role (one is town-aligned, the other is alignment-neutral) When a certain condition is met, or when the total number of players remaining in the game is half of the number that started, a bridge will connect the two universes together (i.e. the two games will become one). Note: This list will not be updated until the merge occurs. [collapse]

Rules Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other factions combined. Observers win if they survive to the end. Win conditions are subject to change should certain events occur. Ties will be determined by RNG. What that means may vary depending on which universe you’re in. Please only post in the universe in which you are currently playing (i.e. Players in the Prime Universe post only in the Prime Universe thread, and players in the Parallel Universe post only in the Parallel Universe thread). I won’t stop you from talking about the other universe or actions that occur there, but I don’t want people posting in both threads each game day–this game will be enough of a headache as is, so please don’t make it harder for me. You are only allowed to vote for players who are in the same universe as you. Votes for players who are in the other universe will not be counted. Unless stated otherwise, players with night actions can only target other players who are in the same universe as they themselves are in. Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful to everyone (even if they are from another universe). Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Players Parallel Universe (post in this thread if you are on this list) Indy Hayes Code Lindsay April sic humor Hoho Goat Louie Blue Nate the Lesser Dicentra forget_it_jake Cop on the Edge-ish Wasp Walternate (town jailer) Sagitarriuskim Miss Rim Josephus Brown Ivan Ichianus Adam Farrar snugglewumps Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) Prime Universe (post in the OTHER thread if you are on this list) Tiff Mr Plow MarloweSpade moonstermash Sister Jude raven and rose Grumproro Malthusc ZFT member (vanilla wolf) emmelemm Lovely Bones Goat Hoho Beelzebot Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather Ralph Owen SheleetaHam Narrowstrife Charlie Francis (town vigilante) Warrior [collapse]

Twilight will be on Thursday, April 15 at 8 PM MDT/4 AM CEDT.

