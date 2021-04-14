Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 14

Here are today’s contestants:

Patrick, a project manager, trained in Brazilian jujutsu;

Kari, a retired home schooler, went on interesting field trips; and

Erick, a pastor, traveled in a “sitting room only train”. Erick is a one-day champ with winnings of $21,000.

Patrick was in front when he broke even on the two DDs in DJ while his opponents couldn’t close the gap, so Patrick led into FJ with $20,600 vs. $12,200 for Erick and $7,800 for Kari.

DD1 – $800 – BIBLICALLY INSPIRED BOOK TITLES – Translating the name of a Philistine god mentioned in 2 Kings gives this 1954 novel about castaways its title (Kari won $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – OLD OCCUPATIONS – It wasn’t just a purple color & flower, it was also a washerwoman (Patrick lost $3,000 from his score of $14,600 vs. $10,200 for Erick.)

DD3 – $1,600 – MALFUNCTION – In 1979 an automatic valve at this Pennsylvania facility failed to close, leading to damage to the core (Patrick won $3,000 from his total of $17,600 vs. $12,200 for Erick.)

FJ – SHAKESPEARE – With 4,042 lines, it’s Shakespeare’s longest play & it’s also the one that’s been filmed the most

Only Patrick was correct on FJ, adding $3,801 to win with $24,401.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the Batman villain whose name also describes the adelie, which is a medium-sized penguin.

Clue selection strategy: The string of games in which everyone played top-down with DD3 still on the board continued.

Historical footnote: Along with being Shakespeare’s longest and most-filmed play, the FJ subject is also the only work of The Bard to appear on both “MST3K” and “Gilligan’s Island”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Lord of the Flies”? DD2 – What is lavender? DD3 – What is Three Mile Island? FJ – What is “Hamlet”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...