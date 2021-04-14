AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 19

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week, I’ll take a closer look at the College of Glamour Bard subclass. These are Bards who have been trained in fey magics, likely within the Feywild itself or under the tutelage of one of its denizens. Their performance can enthrall whole audiences and bend minds to their will.

Starting at 3rd level, you can weave a song of fey magic into a Mantle of Inspiration. As a bonus action, you can expend one use of your Bardic Inspiration to give yourself a wonderous appearance. When you do creatures of your choice within 60 feet of you (up to a maximum of your CHA modifier) each gain 5 temporary hit points and can immediately use their reaction to move up to their speed without provoking opportunity attacks. The amount of temporary hit points granted from this feature increases to 8 when you reach 5th level, 11 at 10th, and 14 at 15th level.

Also at level 3, you can attempt to give an Enthralling Performance. If you perform for at least 1 minute, a number of humanoid creatures up to your CHA modifier who watched your performance must make a WIS saving throw or be charmed by your for 1 hour. While charmed this way, the creature idolized you, speaks glowingly of you to anyone it talks to, and will active hinder anyone who tried to oppose you. Creatures that are not inclined to fight generally, will still try to avoid violence. The charm effect ends early if the charmed creature takes any damage, if you attack it, or if it sees you attack or damage any of its allies. Any target that succeeds on the saving throw has no idea you attempted to charm it. You can use this ability only once, regaining the ability after a short or long rest.

At level 6, you can cloak yourself in a Mantle of Majesty that makes others want to serve you. As a bonus action, you take on an appearance of otherworldly beauty for 1 minute or until you lose concentration. When you activate this feature, and as a bonus action on later turns while you maintain concentration, you can cast the Command spell without expending a spell slot. Any creatures that are charmed by you automatically fail their saving throws against the Command spell cast this way. You must complete a long rest before you can use this ability again.

Finally at level 14, you have Unbreakable Majesty, which permanently alters your appearance with an otherworldly aspect that makes you more lovely and fierce. In addition, as a bonus action, you can assume a magically majestic presence for 1 minute. During that time, whenever a creature tries to attack you for the first time on a turn, it must make a CHA save. If the save fails, the creature can’t attack you this turn and must choose a new target in range or waste the attack. If the save succeeds, the creature can attack you this turn, but has disadvantage on any saving throw made against a spell you cast on your next turn. Once used, you can’t activate this ability again until you complete a short or long rest.

Players and Characters Josephus is back as DM to continue his Eberron adventure. The members of the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn include: Sly, a Wildhunt Shifter Druid of the Circle of Dreams from the mysterious and exotic continent of Xen’drik (CleverGuy)

Cherri Bomb, a pink Tiefling Rogue, who may or may not have once been a pirate (Waffle)

Uda Haserrea, a Summer Eladrin Paladin hailing from the Fairy Court of Thelanis (Wasp)

Petie, an Earth Genasi Ranger, who grew up in mostly Dwarvish community that was unfortunately built too close to a Xoriat manifest zone (Spiny)

Scylla, a Half-Elf Genie Patron Warlock, who a found a curious patron in a back alley market near Morgrave University (Hayes)

TheHayesCode once again provides our recap for this week’s game. Thanks, Hayes!

Ash Tower Here we are in the Mournlands, searching for some weird tower with another magic whatsit in it, and the main thing is that it’s really hard to SEE anything in this place thanks to all the fog. Even being able to fly doesn’t help much if you can’t see more than thirty feet! The map didn’t help either, it just dumped us out into some random valley. No tower, just some old farmhouses that a bunch of warforged were looting. We tried being friendly, and they tried to rob us, so we had to kick their metal butts. I’m getting a little tired of people we meet out traveling pulling this crap. You KNOW we’re just gonna have to dump you in the neartest hell-canyon, jackasses. Which we did, I mean, metaphorically, although one of them managed to shoot one of its organs off like a homing pigeon to, I guess, warn the Main Robber Base that a team of ass-kickers was headed their way. Luckily, they had a better map than we did, so, score! At the end of the map was a gloomy blasted landscape of doom with a bunch of hands and feet sticking out of the soil and a big octagonal tower right in the middle of it, which sure looked like pay dirt to me. Another team of warforged were heading in, and as soon as they disappeared, a human popped out of hiding from somewhere and almost immediately got swooped on by an evil head that flew by flapping its ears. These are known, I believe, as the dreaded Vargooly. We scared off the Vargooly, but the soldier had already been kissed by it, which is the first step in becoming a Vargooly yourself, and none of us had anything helpful for de-Vargification, so we kind of had to leave her, after she gave us some helpful information about there probably being a giant metal spider on top of the tower. Sorry, lady who’s probably a Vargooly now. I hope you’re flapping around happily somewhere. Actually, she had this big knife and was talking all portentous-style about doing what she must, so probably not. But I like looking on the bright side, you know? We entered the tower and started making our way up the stairs. The place was full of bodies (creepy) but some of the collapsed walls gave a really good view of the landscape. I was so distracted looking out that I didn’t notice some of the bodies getting to their feet and freaking everyone out by spinning their heads around (I’m kind of sorry I missed this.) They were nasty customers, and more were coming up from below. Sly helpfully made sharp spikes grow on one of the stairways, and I used a couple air blasts to knock one of the creatures right through them, shredding it to bits. That’s teamwork! Just like grating cheese with Mom to make Khoravar cheese bread. They just kept coming, though, so we beat a retreat up to the next level and then dumped a bunch of rocks on them to destroy the staircase. (This might explain why the other staircase was collapsed, actually.) This room had a wounded soldier in it, and surprise, surprise, he was an angel in disguise. Although he was more the “give you a helpful nudge” kind of angel than a “solve all your problems” kind of angel. He was friends with the Vargooly lady, so he went off to find her (I sure hope he’s in time, before she either stabs herself or totally Vargs out), but not before he warned us again about the giant spider upstairs. Apparently those warforged from before went up there to try and negotiate with it and, based on the noises, it didn’t go well? At least we don’t have to deal with THEM. Glass half full! (Except probably half full of spider venom.) [collapse]

