Musicals Thread (Side Character Songs)

Welcome! The purpose of this thread is to talk about all things related to the wonderful world of musical theatre. I post a thread with a topic/question for everyone to respond to, but you are always more than welcome to discuss other topics! This is also a great place to mention any new musicals you’ve discovered and/or general recommendations for other musical fans. Heard any good shows lately? Have any theatre news to share? Tell us about it!

This week we have another wonderful thread written by Lydia! As always, if anyone would like to write a special prompt or a feature of any kind for this thread, just let me know. I apologize for missing last week–I lost track of what day it was and totally forgot to post this!

Sometimes it can be refreshing to take a break from the drama of a musical’s central narrative, or at least to look at it from a different angle. That’s where subplots come in! Maybe there’s a secondary couple, a friend or family member only involved with the story in a minor way, or maybe even the leads themselves indulging in a short tangent. Their brief turns in the spotlight, however, can unexpectedly capture our hearts just as much as the main event. What’s your favorite side plot/side character song?

Soft-spoken Amos Hart from Chicago is easily overshadowed by his wife Roxie, her lawyer, and even her rival – and easily used by them to improve their own positions. He seems out of place in a cast of characters jockeying for fame, fortune, and influence. “Mister Cellophane”, his lament over the lack of respect and attention he receives, is a little oasis of guilelessness in this tale of corruption and manipulation – but also a subtler version of the quest for stardom consuming Roxie herself.

What’s your favorite side plot/side character song?

