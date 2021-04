Growing Pain

When a mysterious ice powered enemy frames Frost for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name. Meanwhile, Barry and Iris have a surprise houseguest, and Joe continues to deal with Kristen Kramer.

Phantom Menaces

Supergirl makes a new ally. Lena and Lex battle for control of Luthorcorp.

Here’s the live chat

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...