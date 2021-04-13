Comic Book Review – The Silver Coin #1

The Silver Coin #1

Writer – Chip Zdarsky

Artist – Michael Walsh

“The Ticket”

This is probably the umpteenth time that I’ve told you how much I love horror. I’m scared of my basement and Freddy still haunts my dreams at 38 years old. Image Comics teased this series with a daily drop of the hottest names in comics a few months ago. When I heard the premise of the series, I knew I had to pre-order the first issue. I once again double dipped and bought this issue to read immediately.

It’s 1978 and Disco is at its zenith in popularity. The band Running Red, comprised of friends Ryan, Joe, and Ashley play the local watering hole, to a crowd of one, the bartender, Danny. They pack up their gear and decide to get drunk and enjoy each other’s company. The trio drown their sorrows in suds and buds at Ryan’s house. Ashley finds a box and Ryan says its stuff that once belonged to his mother, who left the family. She finds a silver coin with an eye imprinted on it. Ryan takes a look at it and puts it in his pocket. Soon after, the band decides to practice and Ryan misplaces his pick. He uses the coin and the song they play sounds much better than it ever did. Running Red finds a resurgence in their popularity, thanks in part to the coin. The more Ryan uses it, the more distant and angrier he becomes towards his dad and bandmates. Is the coin a blessing or a curse? Will the band make it big or will they crash and burn before they get their shot at stardom?

The silver coin is going to be the MacGuffin to the different stories in this anthology. Do you remember when the marble ashtray was the connection to every story featured in Creepshow? If you didn’t, you learned something today! When you rewatch the movie again, keep your eye out for it.

This issue gets three drum sticks out of five. Seeing Chip Zdarsky’s name on the cover made it an insta-buy for me. We see the power of the coin and the climax gives new meaning to the classic tune Disco Inferno. I’m looking forward to seeing how the coin gets passed from person to person and the impact it has on their lives. In horror movies, the cardinal rule is less is more. I’m hoping we learn about the coin, without giving away too much about its origin. I like when we get teases and glimpses of an object’s power and the audience figures out the rest for themselves.

Next Issue – “Part two in the saga of THE SILVER COIN from all-star creators MICHAEL WALSH, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON, ED BRISSON, and JEFF LEMIRE! In 1993, classic mean girls bully a misfit teen at an idyllic summer camp. When the teen reclaims her power after a violent encounter with The Silver Coin, what follows is the stuff of horror movie legend.” In Stores May 12, 2021

