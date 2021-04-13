Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 7 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or listen to every song (including songs with byes) here.

Voting will be live until Wednesday, April 14th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Granado EspadaThe Last Number123Mirror’s EdgeStill Alive
BlazBlue: Calamity TriggerBullet Dance (Noel’s Theme)95Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)Dusty Desert (Quicksand)
OkamiRyoshima Coast II141Trails in the Sky SCVisions
Lost OdysseyDark Saint95skate.Magic Magnetic Radio
Valkyrie Profile 2: SilmeriaAlms for the Small One105Shadow of the ColossusA Messenger From Behind
The World Ends With YouTwister105LocoRocoBu Bu Poruche (Yellow’s Theme)
Mass EffectNoveria87No More HeroesCashmere Cannonball
Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King AbaddonNew Battle68Granado EspadaPurple Snow
Makai KingdomThe Devil’s Descent (Valvoga’s Theme)314Phoenix Wright: Ace AttorneyTrial
Persona 3Memories of the City134Castlevania: Curse of DarknessAbandoned Castle- The Curse of Darkness
Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaEXEC_PURGER/.#Misha extracting104Trails in the Sky the 3rdThe Mood of the Goddess Depends on Luck
Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaEternally Bonded7*7Ys OriginSilent Desert
Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)Soleanna New City58Mega Man Battle Network 6Surge of Power! (Boss Theme)
Rhythm Heaven (DS)Karate Man – Struck by the Rain105Advance Wars: Days of RuinSupreme Logician – Lin
Strong Bad’s Cool Game For Attractive PeopleHandle My Style69Granado EspadaViolin of the Death
Final Fantasy XIITime for a Rest512Nanostray 2Daitoshi Station

Tie time! Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalcia – Eternally Bonded wins over Ys Origin – Silent Desert.