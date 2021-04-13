Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 7 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, April 14th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Granado Espada The Last Number 12 3 Mirror’s Edge Still Alive BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger Bullet Dance (Noel’s Theme) 9 5 Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Dusty Desert (Quicksand) Okami Ryoshima Coast II 14 1 Trails in the Sky SC Visions Lost Odyssey Dark Saint 9 5 skate. Magic Magnetic Radio Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Alms for the Small One 10 5 Shadow of the Colossus A Messenger From Behind The World Ends With You Twister 10 5 LocoRoco Bu Bu Poruche (Yellow’s Theme) Mass Effect Noveria 8 7 No More Heroes Cashmere Cannonball Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon New Battle 6 8 Granado Espada Purple Snow Makai Kingdom The Devil’s Descent (Valvoga’s Theme) 3 14 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trial Persona 3 Memories of the City 13 4 Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Abandoned Castle- The Curse of Darkness Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_PURGER/.#Misha extracting 10 4 Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Mood of the Goddess Depends on Luck Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Eternally Bonded 7* 7 Ys Origin Silent Desert Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Soleanna New City 5 8 Mega Man Battle Network 6 Surge of Power! (Boss Theme) Rhythm Heaven (DS) Karate Man – Struck by the Rain 10 5 Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Supreme Logician – Lin Strong Bad’s Cool Game For Attractive People Handle My Style 6 9 Granado Espada Violin of the Death Final Fantasy XII Time for a Rest 5 12 Nanostray 2 Daitoshi Station

Tie time! Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalcia – Eternally Bonded wins over Ys Origin – Silent Desert.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...