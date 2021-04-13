Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 7 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, April 14th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Granado Espada
|The Last Number
|12
|3
|Mirror’s Edge
|Still Alive
|BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
|Bullet Dance (Noel’s Theme)
|9
|5
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Dusty Desert (Quicksand)
|Okami
|Ryoshima Coast II
|14
|1
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Visions
|Lost Odyssey
|Dark Saint
|9
|5
|skate.
|Magic Magnetic Radio
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Alms for the Small One
|10
|5
|Shadow of the Colossus
|A Messenger From Behind
|The World Ends With You
|Twister
|10
|5
|LocoRoco
|Bu Bu Poruche (Yellow’s Theme)
|Mass Effect
|Noveria
|8
|7
|No More Heroes
|Cashmere Cannonball
|Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
|New Battle
|6
|8
|Granado Espada
|Purple Snow
|Makai Kingdom
|The Devil’s Descent (Valvoga’s Theme)
|3
|14
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Trial
|Persona 3
|Memories of the City
|13
|4
|Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
|Abandoned Castle- The Curse of Darkness
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|EXEC_PURGER/.#Misha extracting
|10
|4
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|The Mood of the Goddess Depends on Luck
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|Eternally Bonded
|7*
|7
|Ys Origin
|Silent Desert
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Soleanna New City
|5
|8
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Surge of Power! (Boss Theme)
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Karate Man – Struck by the Rain
|10
|5
|Advance Wars: Days of Ruin
|Supreme Logician – Lin
|Strong Bad’s Cool Game For Attractive People
|Handle My Style
|6
|9
|Granado Espada
|Violin of the Death
|Final Fantasy XII
|Time for a Rest
|5
|12
|Nanostray 2
|Daitoshi Station
Tie time! Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalcia – Eternally Bonded wins over Ys Origin – Silent Desert.