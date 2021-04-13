Battle of the YouTube Stars – Sweet 16

Hello, and welcome back to our YouTube Tournament. Here are some notable results from the last round

Round of 32 Recap

Numberphile narrowly won 14-13 over OK Go. Numberphile run as originally the 45th ranked nominee makes it the biggest Cinderella of the Tournament, and a nice representative of Educational YouTube.

The Round’s other photo finish came from HowItShouldHaveEnded, an old YouTube staple, just pulling it out 18-17 over Super Bunnyhop

In a major tournament upset, Rachel Bloom won 23-21 over Contrapoints. Bloom is an interesting contestant for this tournament as someone who is know well known outside a YouTube context, which might have helped here – but she was originally an internet sensation, so I do think deserves to be here. Contrapoints is one of the biggest stars of BreadTube, but her early loss may be some combination of a tough matchup, some controversy attached to her, and people rooting for an upset.

EveryFrameAPainting put up a serious fight againts one of our favorites, ProZD, losing just 21-25. Despite being indefinitely inactive, the channel still has a lot of love clearly.

Legal Eagle also narrowly defeated Patrick H Willems, 22-18.

Binging with Babish (unable to play Giant Slayer to Lindsay Ellis) and Chef John both went down this round, bringing and end to the Food channels’ run.

Special Shoutout to Jelle’s Marble Runs, who had a big enough fandom to challenge Todd in early voting, but he pulled away decisively. They’re a great example of a weird idea for YouTube content that captured a lot of people’s hearts.

Also Eliminated and Acknowledged: SarahZ, Bad Lip Reading, Jon Bois, Ask A Mortician, LGR, Bill Wurtz, BeKindRewind, and PushingUpRoses

I’ll be posting the Sweet 16 match-ups below, so once again, please put your votes in for the potential Quarter-Finalists.

As always, you can keep up with the state of the tournament here: https://challonge.com/7xbu5t19

