WW 150: Fringe – Day 1 (Prime Universe)

Ever since being recruited into the Fringe Division, you’ve started thinking thoughts that you would have previously dismissed as outlandish and incomprehensible. But then, Special Agent Broyles has shown you just how outlandish and incomprehensible the world really is.

The reports of the children who go missing for decades and reappear without having aged a day.

Whole towns vanishing–the people, the buildings, the roads–as if they had never been there at all.

Skin cells mutating, people turning into something else entirely…something one could not recognize as even remotely human…

You’ve started noticing things you never knew were there before–like that man with the suit and hat you could’ve sworn was there when you got recruited…or wait, was that the same guy? Was there even a person there at all? You would have shrugged it off before, but now, that little thought keeps bugging you.

There is a lot about the world that you don’t understand anymore. But at the very least, you have a new group to work with. Odd characters themselves, but they’re just as confounded as you are, so even though your world became very strange, it’s nice knowing that you’re not alone.

Of course, you don’t even realize how much less alone you really are. The world has gotten stranger, but you’ll soon find out that it has become much bigger. Big enough to fit an entire universe, in fact. And that universe is just as strange and as dangerous as the one you’ve come to realize was right in front of you.

One can only hope you brought enough Red Vines for the dangerous road that lies ahead.

Factions Each universe will start with: 7 agents of Fringe Division (Vanilla Town) 1 Investigator (for one investigator, Observers will read as town; for the other, they will read as ‘Observer’–the special roles will read as town for both) 1 Doctor or Jailer (Doctor can protect themselves, jailer cannot; neither can pick the same person two nights in a row) 1 Vigilante (one vig has 3 shots; the other has unlimited) 1 Separated Lover (standard Lover rules—they’ll know each other’s identities and if one dies, the other dies—but they won’t share a QT until the merge comes, provided that both are still alive at that point) 3 Vanilla Wolves (each universe’s wolf group will have their own shared QT, and the two groups will share a joint QT once the merge occurs) 1 Wolf Roleblocker (cannot target the same player two nights in a row) 2 Observers (independent alignment, all 4 Observers will share a QT) 1 Special Role (one is town-aligned, the other is alignment-neutral) When a certain condition is met, or when the total number of players remaining in the game is half of the number that started, a bridge will connect the two universes together (i.e. the two games will become one). Note: This list will not be updated until the merge occurs. [collapse]

Rules Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other factions combined. Observers win if they survive to the end. Win conditions are subject to change should certain events occur. Ties will be determined by RNG. What that means may vary depending on which universe you’re in. Please only post in the universe in which you are currently playing (i.e. Players in the Prime Universe post only in the Prime Universe thread, and players in the Parallel Universe post only in the Parallel Universe thread). I won’t stop you from talking about the other universe or actions that occur there, but I don’t want people posting in both threads each game day–this game will be enough of a headache as is, so please don’t make it harder for me. You are only allowed to vote for players who are in the same universe as you. Votes for players who are in the other universe will not be counted. Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful to everyone (even if they are from another universe). Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Players Prime Universe (post in this thread if you are on this list) Tiff Mr Plow MarloweSpade moonstermash Sister Jude raven and rose Grumproro Malthusc emmelemm Lovely Bones Goat Beelzebot Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather Ralph Owen SheleetaHam Narrowstrife Warrior Parallel Universe (post in the OTHER thread if you are on this list) Indy Hayes Code Lindsay April sic humor Hoho Louie Blue Nate the Lesser Dicentra forget_it_jake Cop on the Edge-ish Wasp Sagitarriuskim Miss Rim Josephus Brown Ivan Ichianus Adam Farrar snugglewumps [collapse]

Twilight will be on Tuesday, April 13 at 8 PM MDT/4 AM CEDT.

