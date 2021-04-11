WW 150: Fringe – Day 1 (Parallel Universe)

Ever since being recruited into the Fringe Division, you’ve started realizing how much of the world makes more sense.

The town that just somehow appeared in the middle of nowhere, with none of the citizens knowing how they got there.

The holes in your reality, and the amber that was created by the Division to keep the world from falling apart–and the casualties caught within.

This world has been falling apart for decades. You and your partners here are what keep this world together, as difficult as that task may be.

But then, that’s always been the case, as long as you can remember. All those people trapped in amber are a reminder of what dangers have been present in your world for a long time. You’ve known the presence of the other universe, and that there has been instability in your world because of actions that could have been prevented, but none could have predicted.

It is only now that they may be taking a glimpse into what you have known this entire time. Are they just as dangerous as you imagined? What if it was they who thought that you were the dangerous one?

And what if there are darker forces beyond your sight, beyond your control? Forces that you thought were on your side, but only serve themselves now? Will you be prepared?

Factions Each universe will start with: 7 agents of Fringe Division (Vanilla Town) 1 Investigator (for one investigator, Observers will read as town; for the other, they will read as ‘Observer’–the special roles will read as town for both) 1 Doctor or Jailer (Doctor can protect themselves, jailer cannot; neither can pick the same person two nights in a row) 1 Vigilante (one vig has 3 shots; the other has unlimited) 1 Separated Lover (standard Lover rules— they’ll know each other’s identities and if one dies, the other dies— but they won’t share a QT until the merge comes, provided that both are still alive at that point) 3 Vanilla Wolves (each universe’s wolf group will have their own shared QT, and the two groups will share a joint QT once the merge occurs) 1 Wolf Roleblocker (cannot target the same player two nights in a row) 2 Observers (independent alignment, all 4 Observers will share a QT) 1 Special Role (one is town-aligned, the other is alignment-neutral) When a certain condition is met, or when the total number of players remaining in the game is half of the number that started, a bridge will connect the two universes together (i.e. the two games will become one). Note: This list will not be updated until the merge occurs. [collapse]

Rules Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other factions combined. Observers win if they survive to the end. Win conditions are subject to change should certain events occur. Ties will be determined by RNG. What that means may vary depending on which universe you’re in. Please only post in the universe in which you are currently playing (i.e. Players in the Prime Universe post only in the Prime Universe thread, and players in the Parallel Universe post only in the Parallel Universe thread). I won’t stop you from talking about the other universe or actions that occur there, but I don’t want people posting in both threads each game day–this game will be enough of a headache as is, so please don’t make it harder for me. You are only allowed to vote for players who are in the same universe as you. Votes for players who are in the other universe will not be counted. Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful to everyone (even if they are from another universe). Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Players Parallel Universe (post in this thread if you’re on this list) Indy Hayes Code Lindsay April sic humor Hoho Louie Blue Nate the Lesser Dicentra forget_it_jake Cop on the Edge-ish Wasp Sagitarriuskim Miss Rim Josephus Brown Ivan Ichianus Adam Farrar snugglewumps Prime Universe (post in the OTHER thread if you’re on this list) Tiff Mr Plow MarloweSpade moonstermash Sister Jude raven and rose Grumproro Malthusc emmelemm Lovely Bones Goat Beelzebot Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather Ralph Owen SheleetaHam Narrowstrife Warrior [collapse]

Twilight will be on Tuesday, April 13 at 8 PM MDT/4 AM CEDT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...