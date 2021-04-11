Avocado April Madness: The Championship!

HERE WE ARE. The final showdown! The biggest bracket! But first, an acknowledgement of our beloved, fallen competitors:

Janet

Angela Abar

In the first corner, representing Drama: Last year’s runner-up, it’s KIM WEXLER!

In the other corner, representing Youth: The monster at the end of this tournament, GROVER!

There are no more votes to trade. It’s just you and your persuasion—and any friends you may have managed to make along the way.

Best of luck.

The Championship will be open until 10 PM EST on Monday, April 12.

