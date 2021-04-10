Avocado April Madness: Final Four

With great sadness, we say goodbye to four more contenders:

The Vision

Scrooge McDuck

Ruth Wilder

Raymond Holt

But we’ve also crowned our four division champions!

Representing COMEDY…



JANET

Representing DRAMA, for the second year running…



KIM WEXLER

Representing YOUTH…



GROVER

And representing SCI-FI/FANTASY…



ANGELA ABAR

You’ve trampled 60 worthy competitors to get here; don’t stop now!

Character campaign posters, are here if you want them, provided by Andy Tuttle: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1kaZiU8xbTkRopzrSYlurxG8Tcdr3siKb?usp=sharing

The Final Four will be open until 10 pm EST on Sunday, April 11.

