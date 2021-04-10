Avocado April Madness: Final Four

With great sadness, we say goodbye to four more contenders:
The Vision
Scrooge McDuck
Ruth Wilder
Raymond Holt
But we’ve also crowned our four division champions!
Representing COMEDY…
JANET
Representing DRAMA, for the second year running…
KIM WEXLER
Representing YOUTH…
GROVER
And representing SCI-FI/FANTASY…
ANGELA ABAR
You’ve trampled 60 worthy competitors to get here; don’t stop now!
Character campaign posters, are here if you want them, provided by Andy Tuttle: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1kaZiU8xbTkRopzrSYlurxG8Tcdr3siKb?usp=sharing
The Final Four will be open until 10 pm EST on Sunday, April 11.