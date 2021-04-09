‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Season 1 Episode 4 Discussion

Welcome to more of the Phase Four projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Originally planned for an August 2020 debut before the pandemic hit and, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is getting underway today with its fourth episode. The series has Malcolm Spellman serving as the showrunner with the first episode directed by Kari Skogland. It’s set for a six-episode weekly run and a $150 million budget.

The cast includes:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier

Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter

Wyatt Russell as John Walker

Adepero Oduye

Desmond Chiam

Miki Ishikawa

Noah Mil

The Falcon was created by Stan Lee and Gene Colan. Bucky Barnes was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby with Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting introducing him as the Winter Soldier.

The series was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia as well as the Czech Republic with P.J. Dillon as the cinematographer. A documentary special will be released after the series concludes.

Plot Concept: After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they fight the anti-patriotism group the Flag-Smashers.

