Best Key & Peele Sketch Tournament – Semi-Finals

Alright, the results:
Quarter-Finals Results
Match 1: Continental Breakfast (37) vs. Substitute Teacher (30)
Match 2: A Cappella (31) vs. Auction Block (23)
Match 3: East/West College Bowl (38) vs. Rap Album Confessions (19)
Match 4: Mr. T PSA (32) vs. McCringleberry’s Excessive Celebration (21)
Some sweet stats:
Sketch with lowest of votes to proceed to next round: A Cappella (31) against Auction Block (23)
Sketch with most votes to be eliminated – Susbtitute Teacher (30), against Continental Breakfast (37)
Biggest beatdown – East/West College Bowl (38) beat Rap Album Confessions (19) by 19 votes.
Voting will end 10th April 11PM EDT