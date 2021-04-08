Werewolves 149: Friday the 13th Day Seven!

Evening

The remaining Campers lay huddled in their beds. Bodies shaking with horrible anticipation for Night to come and with it bring more death and destruction.

*ding ding ding*

The sound of a bicycle bell reaches your ears.

“YOU’RE ALL DOOMED,” a voice cries out.

*ding ding ding*

“YOU’RE ALL DOOOOOMED!!”

Something about the voice strikes familiarity, especially to those who had heard it at night as they were getting ready for bed.

*ding ding ding*

“YOU’RE ALL DOOOOOOOMED!!!”

*ding ding ding*

“YOU’RE ALL DOOOOOOOOOOMED!!!”

*ding ding ding*

“YOU’RE ALL DOOOOOOOOO-hurk“

Silence

In the morning the Campers creep out of their cabins to find the lifeless body of Rin Shima laying next to a mangled bicycle. Nobody is sure how she died but she probably could have survived if one of the Counselors had found her in time.

RIN SHIMA/GRUMOS HAS DIED. She was CRAZY RALPH.

*ding ding ding*

The bell still works.

ROLES:

Head Counselor: Each Night will pick a Player to investigate. Returns as Camper/ Not a Camper.

Nurse: Each night will choose a Player to heal. Cannot choose themselves nor the same Player on consecutive Nights.

Alice: Each Night will select a Player to attack. If Mrs. Voorhees is selected then the game ends and Town wins. If a non-Mrs. Voorhees player is selected there is no effect .

Crazy Ralph: Each Night will select a Player to have a QT conversation with, via the Mod (me!), which will consist of three messages apiece. No names will be exchanged.

Jason: If targeted to die, whether through Day Kill or Party Hearty Counselors, Mrs. Voorhees will be activated. Jason won’t go to the Graveyard but instead will join Mrs. Voorhees in a private QT.

Mrs. Voorhees: Player is RNGed along with the rest of the Roles at the beginning of the game. If Jason dies they become an active SK and will join Jason in a private QT. Their kills will begin the following Day and will be RNGed between Day and Night kills. If they target and kill all three Party Hearty Counselors they win and the game ends.

Party Hearty Counselors: Three Counselors who will share a private QT and who, through their inattentiveness, kill a selected Player each Night. One Counselor will be The Lookout and will choose a Player each night to see if they have a Night Action.

Campers: Just there to have a fun Summer! And survive doing it…

PLAYERS:

1) Goat- Hogweed The Possum

2) jake- Fritzi Over In The Back

3) Louie- Still Alive/ ALICE

4) Cop on the Edge-ish- Ernest/ NURSE

5) Jude- Sex Positive Rifle Instructor/ HEAD COUNSELOR

6) April- Buddy

7) emm- Kitty Witless/ CAMPER

8) Indy- Prof. Indy Newman/ CAMPER

9) Narrowstrife- John Waters/ CAMPER

10) Nate- Security Officer Nobody Cares/ CAMPER

11) raven- Annie and Hallie/ CAMPER

12) Ralph- Mariah Goddamn Carey

13) Wasp nee Marlowe- Counselor Prequel Memes/ JASON

14) Side Character- Tulip Olsen/ MRS. VOORHEES

15) Dicentra- Elvira

16) sic- Pastor Jake J-Dawg Jackson/ CAMPER

17) Grumos nee Beelzebot- Rin Shima/ CRAZY RALPH

18) Lamb- Miko Iino/ CAMPER

19) Video- Eustace Panamax, aka Dr. Fish

20) Lindsay- 10 Year Old Linds

21) Hayes, the Final Person!- Brooklynn/ CAMPER

Backups:

RULES:

–Required at least three comments per Day or potential Mod Kill.

-No editing of posts without permission.

-No quoting from QTs without permission.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNGed.

-Attack Players, not ideas. Wait, no, the other way around!

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON FRDAY, APRIL 9TH, AT 4PM PST

