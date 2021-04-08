Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 8

Introducing today’s contestants:

Abbey, a professor & scenic designer, whose husband took her last name;

Pasquale, a financial services professional, has a football coaching connection with Aaron; and

Brandon, a student, found an abandoned plane in Ireland. Brandon is a three-day champ with winnings of $70,026.

Pasquale was impressive early in DJ to build a big lead, missed DD3 but was able to hold onto first place into FJ at $14,200 vs. $13,200 for Brandon and $10,800 for Abbey.

DD1 – $600 – PLACES IN TEXAS – Brought from across the pond in 1959, a piece of this rock can be found on display in the town of Shamrock, Texas (Brandon won $3,000 from his leading score of $3,200.)

DD2 – $1,600 – IT HAPPENED IN EUROPE! – In 2010 Greece, in exchange for financial help, agreed to these measures whose name means “harshness” (Brandon won $5,000 from his total of $5,400 vs. $18,000 for Pasquale.)

DD3 – $1,600 – BOOKS BY THE NUMBERS – In an 1844 Alexandre Dumas novel this member of the title trio is alphabetically last (Pasquale lost $5,000 from his score of $18,800 vs. $13,200 for Brandon.)

FJ – SOUTH AMERICA – 2 of the 3 national capitals on the continent whose metro areas have more than 10 million people

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Abbey decided to go for a big bet from a close third place, dropping to $300. Meanwhile, Pasquale wagered $7,401, enough to cover double of Abbey’s score but not that of second-place Brandon, who bet nearly everything. Pasquale took the win with $6,799.

Clue selection strategy: Pasquale’s opponents, in need of finding DD3 to make a comeback late in DJ, chose several clues in a category where DD2 was already found, then mainly focused on the pop culture FUNNY TV SONGS category than the more academic BOOKS BY THE NUMBERS, where Pasquale finally picked DD3 under the $1,600 clue.

Daily Double wagering strategy: When Pasquale found DD3, he had a $5,600 lead over Brandon with three clues remaining worth a total of $2,800, so it would have been beneficial for him to bet less than half the amount of his lead rather than $5,000.

Triple Stumper of the day: The players didn’t know the “Godfather: Part II” actor who “could have been nicknamed Fredo himself”, Al Pacino.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Blarney Stone? DD2 – What are austerity measures? DD3 – Who is Porthos? FJ – What are (any 2 of) Buenos Aires, Argentina, Lima, Peru, and Bogotá, Colombia?

