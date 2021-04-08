The Thursday Politics Thread Be Not Proud

Morning Politocadoes!

Following the January 6th attack on the Capitol, numerous arrests were made on the rioters. While many were your average, run-of-the-mill Q Shamans and Red Pilled MAGA heads, some had far grander designs. A witness reportedly speaking to prosecutors revealed that members of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers had been talking about wanting to kill Members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

While none of the defendants have pleaded guilty as yet, and the prosecution has not yet been cleared to offer plea deals, rumors of lower rank witnesses cooperating against the leadership, including a guitarist with the band Iced Earth who has distanced himself from the Oath Keeper, and one only described as wearing an Oath Keeper hat, gestures toward a similar pattern of taking down large scale organizations, like an organized crime ring.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/07/politics/capitol-riot-flip-proud-boys/index.html

The extent to how coordinated the assault on the Capitol remains unclear to the general public. With stories linking Roger Stone to the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys that morning and the strange posts made by Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio, it’s likely that there was something more organized at play.

Whether we will ever see the full story is unclear. An official House Commission remains deadlocked, with Democrats insisting on a panel of 7-4 and Republicans insisting on an equal split, essentially guaranteeing nothing of value will be found. 7 House Committees have begun investigations into the events, sending letters to 16 separate agencies regarding information dated between December 2020 and January 2021. Understanding how and why this attack happened and just *who* helped facilitate it is essential in our efforts to undo future attempts to undermine the democratic process.

https://news.yahoo.com/ex-officials-call-commission-investigate-201736689.html

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas, and practices sanitation policies as circumstances dictate.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...