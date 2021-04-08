Avocado April Madness: Sweet Sixteen

And so, in one cruel blow, we lose another sixteen. Say a fond farewell to:

NoHo Hank

Poison Ivy

Charlie Kelly

Jackie Daytona

John Brown

Bill Tench

Valery Legasov

Villanelle

Mirror Tulip

Claudia Kishi

Ahsoka Tano

Eda Clawthorne

Sara Lance

Hippolyta Freeman

Summer Smith

Phil Coulson

Your efforts on behalf of them are ended, but not forgotten. Charlie lost to Captain Holt by a single vote, and Ahsoka vs. Lapis Lazuli was decided by coin flip.

We’re in the big leagues now, so those of you who still have a favorite to fight for, get ready to make big moves. Those of you who’ve suffered losses, now is the perfect time to throw in with someone you allied with in the past. There’s plenty of tournament left!

Character campaign posters, if you want them, can be found here, provided by Andy Tuttle: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1kaZiU8xbTkRopzrSYlurxG8Tcdr3siKb?usp=sharing

The Sweet Sixteen will be open until 10 pm EST on Friday, April 9.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...