Avocado April Madness: Sweet Sixteen

And so, in one cruel blow, we lose another sixteen. Say a fond farewell to:
NoHo Hank
Poison Ivy
Charlie Kelly
Jackie Daytona
John Brown
Bill Tench
Valery Legasov
Villanelle
Mirror Tulip
Claudia Kishi
Ahsoka Tano
Eda Clawthorne
Sara Lance
Hippolyta Freeman
Summer Smith
Phil Coulson
Your efforts on behalf of them are ended, but not forgotten. Charlie lost to Captain Holt by a single vote, and Ahsoka vs. Lapis Lazuli was decided by coin flip.
We’re in the big leagues now, so those of you who still have a favorite to fight for, get ready to make big moves. Those of you who’ve suffered losses, now is the perfect time to throw in with someone you allied with in the past. There’s plenty of tournament left!
Character campaign posters, if you want them, can be found here, provided by Andy Tuttle: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1kaZiU8xbTkRopzrSYlurxG8Tcdr3siKb?usp=sharing
The Sweet Sixteen will be open until 10 pm EST on Friday, April 9.