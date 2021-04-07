Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 7

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Sebastián, a public radio reporter, spent time on Willie Nelson’s tour bus;

Amy, a market researcher, has a lot of toys; and

Brandon, a student, isn’t one to shy away from a dare for a good cause. Brandon is a two-day champ with winnings of $47,625.

Brandon moved to the lead on DD3 and continued building from there, entering FJ with $17,800 vs. $11,200 for Sebastián and $9,900 for Amy.

DD1 – $400 – BROADWAY BOUND – Songs in this show include “Der Guten Tag Hop-Clop” & “Where Did We Go Right?” (Amy lost $1,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $800 – STARTS & ENDS WITH “L” – Carol Burnett famously sued the National Enquirer for this & eventually won (Amy won $1,500 from her score of $2,000 vs. $4,400 for Sebastián.)

DD3 – $2,000 – 5-LETTER CAPITALS – Roads from this capital directly lead to Kandahar & to Uzbekistan & Pakistan (Brandon won $4,000 from his total of $4,600 vs. $7,600 for Sebastián.)

FJ – NOTORIOUS – In 1897 she was accused of a much lesser crime, shoplifting in Rhode Island

Everyone was correct on FJ, with Brandon adding $4,601 to win with $22,401 for a three-day total of $70,026.

Wagering strategy: While it is sometimes the right percentage play to wager $0 from third place in FJ, in this case Amy would have been better served to bet at least $3,300. That’s because Brandon only needed to wager $4,601 to cover Sebastián and would have dropped to $13,199 with a miss, so a $0 bet with $9,900 didn’t figure to win on a Triple Stumper.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the brand of charcoal with “ford” in its name is Kingsford.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Producers”? DD2 – What is libel? DD3 – What is Kabul? FJ – Who was Lizzie Borden?

