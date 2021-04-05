Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 1 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 6th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Facts About the Top 384:
Top 384 By Game:
13 Songs: (3 Games)
- Persona 3
- Persona 4
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl
12 Songs: (1 Game)
- Shadow of the Colossus
10 Songs: (3 Games)
- Final Fantasy XII
- Kingdom Hearts II
- Trails in the Sky the 3rd
9 Songs: (4 Games)
- Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
- Mass Effect
- Super Mario Galaxy
- Trails in the Sky SC
8 Songs: (1 Game)
- The World Ends With You
7 Songs: (3 Games)
- Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
- Opoona
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
6 Songs: (2 Games)
- Rhythm Heaven (DS)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
5 Songs: (7 Games)
- Eternal Poison
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
- Rhythm Tengoku
- Sigma Harmonics
- Sonic Unleashed
- Super Paper Mario
- Ys Origin
4 Songs: (11 Games)
- Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
- Dissidia: Final Fantasy
- Eternal Sonata
- Mega Man 9
- Persona 3 FES
- Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
- Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
- Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
- We Love Katamari
- Wild Arms 5
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
3 Songs: (8 Games)
- Deathsmiles
- Granado Espada
- Lost Odyssey
- Mario Kart Wii
- Mega Man Battle Network 6
- Sonic Rush
- Xanadu Next
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
2 Songs: (27 Games)
- 428 Shibuya Scramble
- Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
- Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
- Etrian Odyssey
- Etrian Odyssey II
- Guilty Gear 2: Overture
- Halo 3
- Ikaruga
- Lumines II
- Mirror’s Edge
- Okami
- Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness
- Professor Layton and the Curious Village
- Psychonauts
- Quartet! The Stage of Love
- Shadow the Hedgehog
- Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army
- skate.
- Tales of Legendia
- The Lord of the Rings Online
- Umineko When They Cry
- Wii Sports
- Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
1 Song: (69 Games)
- Advance Wars: Days of Ruin
- Aether
- Animal Crossing: Wild World
- Aoi Shiro
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Baten Kaitos Origins
- Beautiful Katamari
- BioShock
- bit Generations
- Blue Dragon
- Brain Age
- Castle Crashers
- Castlevania Judgment
- Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
- Chrono Trigger (DS)
- Civilization IV
- Corpse Party Blood Covered
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Drill Dozer
- Drone Tactics
- Elebits
- FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan
- Folklore
- God Hand
- I/O
- Jade Empire
- Killer7
- Kirby Canvas Curse
- Knights in the Nightmare
- La-Mulana
- Let’s Tap
- LocoRoco
- Makai Kingdom
- Mario Kart DS
- Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops
- Metroid Prime 3: Corruption
- Mother 3
- Nanostray 2
- No More Heroes
- ObsCure II
- Odin Sphere
- Omega Five
- Overgrowth
- Patapon
- Patapon 2
- Phoenix Wright: Justice for All
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team
- Portal
- Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
- Radiata Stories
- Rinne
- Rune Factory
- Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2
- Silent Hill: Origins
- Soul Nomad & The World Eaters
- Strong Bad’s Cool Game For Attractive People
- Suikoden Tactics
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz
- Super Stardust HD
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume
- Vantage Master Portable
- WarioWare: Smooth Moves
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wii Fit
- Wii Shop Channel
- Wild Arms 4
- Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra
The Wildcard thinned them out a little, but Personas 3, 4, and Super Smash Bros. Brawl are still the leaders heading into the playoffs. Mixed in with the usual suspects up top are some new favorites like Ar tonelico and Opoona. Will they be able to hang when things start really heating up? And of course despite all the heavy hitters we’ve got a nice spread of one-song games, including number one overall seed “Still Alive”2
Top 384 by platform:
PlayStation 2: 112 (30 Games)
Wii: 57 (17 Games)
DS: 52 (28 Games)
PC: 46 (15 Games)
Xbox 360: 34 (13 Games)
Multiplatform: 24 (12 Games)
PlayStation Portable: 14 (9 Games)
Game Boy Advance: 11 (5 Games)
PS3: 5 (5 Games)
Arcade: 5 (2 Games)
N-Gage: 3 (1 Game)
GameCube: 1 (1 Game)
Xbox: 1 (1 Game)
Pretty big spread here, which makes sense this tournament covers two separate generations. The PS2 dominates, as expected; the biggest platform of the 6th generation, with titles trickling in throughout the start of the 7th. The Wii is buoyed by a few overachieving games (try to conceal your surprise), just sneaking past the DS for 2nd. Further down, the 360 has a surprising number of early exclusives helping it out here (who all remembers that Mass Effect started life as a 360 exclusive?). Unfortunately for Microsoft the trend of 3rd party exclusives was coming to a close; I wouldn’t expect the 2009-2012 tournament to have nearly this much coverage for them.