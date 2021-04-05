Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 1 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 6th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Facts About the Top 384:

Spoiler Top 384 By Game: 13 Songs: (3 Games) Persona 3

Persona 4

Super Smash Bros. Brawl 12 Songs: (1 Game) Shadow of the Colossus 10 Songs: (3 Games) Final Fantasy XII

Kingdom Hearts II

Trails in the Sky the 3rd 9 Songs: (4 Games) Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica

Mass Effect

Super Mario Galaxy

Trails in the Sky SC 8 Songs: (1 Game) The World Ends With You 7 Songs: (3 Games) Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia

Opoona

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess 6 Songs: (2 Games) Rhythm Heaven (DS)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) 5 Songs: (7 Games) Eternal Poison

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

Rhythm Tengoku

Sigma Harmonics

Sonic Unleashed

Super Paper Mario

Ys Origin 4 Songs: (11 Games) Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon

Dissidia: Final Fantasy

Eternal Sonata

Mega Man 9

Persona 3 FES

Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations

Professor Layton and the Unwound Future

Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria

We Love Katamari

Wild Arms 5

Ys: The Oath in Felghana 3 Songs: (8 Games) Deathsmiles

Granado Espada

Lost Odyssey

Mario Kart Wii

Mega Man Battle Network 6

Sonic Rush

Xanadu Next

Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection 2 Songs: (27 Games) 428 Shibuya Scramble

Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII

Etrian Odyssey

Etrian Odyssey II

Guilty Gear 2: Overture

Halo 3

Ikaruga

Lumines II

Mirror’s Edge

Okami

Pokemon Diamond / Pearl

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness

Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Psychonauts

Quartet! The Stage of Love

Shadow the Hedgehog

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army

skate.

Tales of Legendia

The Lord of the Rings Online

Umineko When They Cry

Wii Sports

Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King 1 Song: (69 Games) Advance Wars: Days of Ruin

Aether

Animal Crossing: Wild World

Aoi Shiro

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Baten Kaitos Origins

Beautiful Katamari

BioShock

bit Generations

Blue Dragon

Brain Age

Castle Crashers

Castlevania Judgment

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Chrono Trigger (DS)

Civilization IV

Corpse Party Blood Covered

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Drill Dozer

Drone Tactics

Elebits

FFXI: Treasures of Aht Urhgan

Folklore

God Hand

I/O

Jade Empire

Killer7

Kirby Canvas Curse

Knights in the Nightmare

La-Mulana

Let’s Tap

LocoRoco

Makai Kingdom

Mario Kart DS

Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

Mother 3

Nanostray 2

No More Heroes

ObsCure II

Odin Sphere

Omega Five

Overgrowth

Patapon

Patapon 2

Phoenix Wright: Justice for All

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team

Portal

Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box

Radiata Stories

Rinne

Rune Factory

Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2

Silent Hill: Origins

Soul Nomad & The World Eaters

Strong Bad’s Cool Game For Attractive People

Suikoden Tactics

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz

Super Stardust HD

Valkyria Chronicles

Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume

Vantage Master Portable

WarioWare: Smooth Moves

White Knight Chronicles

Wii Fit

Wii Shop Channel

Wild Arms 4

Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra The Wildcard thinned them out a little, but Personas 3, 4, and Super Smash Bros. Brawl are still the leaders heading into the playoffs. Mixed in with the usual suspects up top are some new favorites like Ar tonelico and Opoona. Will they be able to hang when things start really heating up? And of course despite all the heavy hitters we’ve got a nice spread of one-song games, including number one overall seed “Still Alive” Top 384 by platform: PlayStation 2: 112 (30 Games)

Wii: 57 (17 Games)

DS: 52 (28 Games)

PC: 46 (15 Games)

Xbox 360: 34 (13 Games)

Multiplatform: 24 (12 Games)

PlayStation Portable: 14 (9 Games)

Game Boy Advance: 11 (5 Games)

PS3: 5 (5 Games)

Arcade: 5 (2 Games)

N-Gage: 3 (1 Game)

GameCube: 1 (1 Game)

Xbox: 1 (1 Game) Pretty big spread here, which makes sense this tournament covers two separate generations. The PS2 dominates, as expected; the biggest platform of the 6th generation, with titles trickling in throughout the start of the 7th. The Wii is buoyed by a few overachieving games (try to conceal your surprise), just sneaking past the DS for 2nd. Further down, the 360 has a surprising number of early exclusives helping it out here (who all remembers that Mass Effect started life as a 360 exclusive?). Unfortunately for Microsoft the trend of 3rd party exclusives was coming to a close; I wouldn’t expect the 2009-2012 tournament to have nearly this much coverage for them. [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...