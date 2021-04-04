The Creme Egg Night Thread (April 4, 2021)

It’s Easter, which means the last waning days of the year in which we’re able to stuff our faces with Creme Eggs! The egg-shaped chocolate and fondant confections were invented in 1971 by Cadbury, 200 million of them are sold in the UK every year and I’d probably eat them until I got sick. Apparently the Cadbury version has been banned in the United States since 2015, because Hershey’s has permission to create their own with a different recipe. Who has a nicer chocolate egg is an argument for dullards so I’ll just encourage you to enjoy them all!

Simon Dawson/AP

Take care of yourselves and have a chocolatey night, everyone!

