Best Key & Peele Sketch Tournament – Round 2

Alright time to see what made it through:
Round 1 Results
Match 1: Black Republicans (19) vs. White Zombies (8)
Match 2: Substitue Teacher (33) vs. Obama’s Anger Translator (7)(???)
Match 3: LMFAO’s Non-Stop Party (19) vs. High on Potenuse (11)
Match 4: Continental Breakfast (30) vs. Obama Meet & Greet (6)
Match 5: Text Message Confusion (15) vs. Inner-City Hogwarts
Match 6: Auction Block (15) vs. Aerobics Meltdown (12)
Match 7: Clear History (13) vs. Prepared for Terries (12) [TIE BROKEN BY ME]
Match 8: A Cappella (19) vs. Noiice (5)
Match 9: Rap Album Confessions (16) vs. Following MLK Jr. (11)
Match 10: Soul Food (19) vs. Menstruation Orchestration (6)
Match 11: East/West College Bowl (23) vs. Family Matters (17)
Match 12: Pussy on the Chainwax (19) vs. Georgina and Esther and Satan (7)
Match 13: Mr. T PSA (21) vs. Teaching Center (11)
Match 14: Ray Parker Jr.’s Other Hits (19) vs. Dubstep (9)
Match 15: Gremlins 2 Brainstorm (20) vs. I Said B**** (11)
Match 16: McCringleberry’s Excessive Celebration (16) vs. Country Music (15)
Some sweet stats:
Sketch with lowest votes to progress to the next round – Clear History (13) in a literal tie with Prepared for Terries (12) that had to be broken by me.
Sketch with most votes to be eliminated – Family Matters (17), in a close fight with East/West College Bowl (23)
Biggest beatdown – Substitute Teacher (33) beat Obama’s Anger Translator (7) by a whopping 26 votes.
Voting will end 6th April, 10PM EDT