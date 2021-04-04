Best Key & Peele Sketch Tournament – Round 2

Alright time to see what made it through:

Round 1 Results Match 1: Black Republicans (19) vs. White Zombies (8)

Match 2: Substitue Teacher (33) vs. Obama’s Anger Translator (7)(???)

Match 3: LMFAO’s Non-Stop Party (19) vs. High on Potenuse (11)

Match 4: Continental Breakfast (30) vs. Obama Meet & Greet (6)

Match 5: Text Message Confusion (15) vs. Inner-City Hogwarts

Match 6: Auction Block (15) vs. Aerobics Meltdown (12)

Match 7: Clear History (13) vs. Prepared for Terries (12) [TIE BROKEN BY ME]

Match 8: A Cappella (19) vs. Noiice (5)

Match 9: Rap Album Confessions (16) vs. Following MLK Jr. (11)

Match 10: Soul Food (19) vs. Menstruation Orchestration (6)

Match 11: East/West College Bowl (23) vs. Family Matters (17)

Match 12: Pussy on the Chainwax (19) vs. Georgina and Esther and Satan (7)

Match 13: Mr. T PSA (21) vs. Teaching Center (11)

Match 14: Ray Parker Jr.’s Other Hits (19) vs. Dubstep (9)

Match 15: Gremlins 2 Brainstorm (20) vs. I Said B**** (11)

Match 16: McCringleberry’s Excessive Celebration (16) vs. Country Music (15)

Some sweet stats:

Sketch with lowest votes to progress to the next round – Clear History (13) in a literal tie with Prepared for Terries (12) that had to be broken by me.

Sketch with most votes to be eliminated – Family Matters (17), in a close fight with East/West College Bowl (23)

Biggest beatdown – Substitute Teacher (33) beat Obama’s Anger Translator (7) by a whopping 26 votes.

Voting will end 6th April, 10PM EDT

